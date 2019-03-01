Man charged in stabbings of 2 men and assault on woman in Huntington Beach

A man faces multiple felony charges in the stabbings of two patrons at a downtown Huntington Beach bar and an assault on a woman on the beach afterward, according to police and court documents.
Lamont Waters, 25, of New Jersey was arraigned Wednesday on six felony charges and five felony enhancement allegations, including two counts each of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in the stabbings.
Officers responded to the Cliffs bar in the 400 block of 17th Street at about 7:20 p.m. Monday and found two Huntington Beach men with stab wounds, according to the Police Department.
A 70-year-old victim suffered a neck wound and was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The other victim, 68, suffered a hand wound and also was transported to the hospital for treatment, police said. The man with the neck injury remained in serious condition Thursday, police said.
The attacker fled on foot toward the beach, where a woman was assaulted near Goldenwest Street and Pacific Coast Highway, police said. She was uninjured.
Waters was charged with attempted sexual assault and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with that attack.
Waters was found on the beach near lifeguard Tower 24 near Goldenwest Street, where he surrendered, police said.
He was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $565,000, according to police and jail records.
He has not entered a plea. He is scheduled to be back in court March 15.