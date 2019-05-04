UC Irvine student, infant confirmed to have measles as number of O.C. cases rises to 3

The Pickled Monk in Fullerton, May 3 from 1:45 to 3:30 p.m.

Brick Basement Antiques in Fullerton, May 3 from 2:40 to 4 p.m.

Buffalo Exchange in Fullerton, May 3 from 3 to 4:15 p.m.

8Eightyeight Cigar in Fullerton on May 3 from 3:15 to 5 p.m.

UCI Humanities Instructional Building 100 on April 29 between 10 a.m. and noon

Krieger Hall at UCI on April 29 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

UCI Humanities Hall 112 on April 30 between 2 and 5 p.m.