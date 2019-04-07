Daily Pilot Boys’ Cross-Country Dream Team: Ryan Smithers helped Laguna Beach rewrite record books

St. Pierre was the most consistent performer for a Seahawks team that needed to avoid a letdown after getting over its greatest hurdle the year before. Coming off the first CIF State appearance in program history, Ocean View had just two seniors left in its starting seven. When Edwin Montes, the Seahawks’ presumed ace coming into the fall, got off to a slow start, St. Pierre stepped up. He placed fourth (16:09.2) in the Riverside Invitational to lead the Seahawks to the overall 85-90 win over Los Angeles Cathedral in the Division 3 varsity race, providing a hint that Ocean View may still have its magic at work on the CIF Southern Section course. Montes rounded into form just in time, and the Seahawks advanced to the state meet in Division IV. The Golden West League runner-up again paced the Seahawks in the Division 4 final (28th, 15:54.2), and Ocean View qualified for state with a sixth-place finish.