Man with gun robs McDonald's in Costa Mesa

A man with a handgun robbed a McDonald’s in Costa Mesa on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Costa Mesa police responded to the restaurant in the 3000 block of South Bristol Street after the robbery was reported at 4:22 p.m., Lt. Greg Scott said.

It wasn’t clear what was taken from the business. The robber fled, Scott said.

The incident followed a string of other restaurant robberies in Orange County recently.

On Monday night, a man with a handgun made off with about $600 in cash from a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Huntington Beach.

On Thursday night, a man threatened employees with a gun at a Subway in Fountain Valley and made off with cash.

Later that night, a man with a handgun robbed a Del Taco in Orange and a Subway in Garden Grove, KNBC-TV/4 reported.

Police declined to comment Tuesday about any possible connection among the robberies.

