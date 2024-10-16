Another city ignores airport commission’s advice, zones for housing near JWA

An airplane flies over the 405 Freeway as it approaches its landing at John Wayne Airport. The Irvine City Council, against a deadline to meet state requirements, voted last week to zone for more housing near the airport.

The ongoing shortage of housing statewide led to mandates announced a few years ago that cities zone for a certain amount of homes to be built. This put city councils (especially those that believe their municipalities are already largely built out) in the unenviable yet necessary role of determining just where those residential units will go.

When the Southern California Assn. of Governments was tasked with allocating how many new residential units each local city would have to allow for between 2021and 2029, Irvine’s number was set at 23,554.

Facing a February 2025 deadline to update its long-term housing plans, the Irvine City Council, flying in the face of recommendations from the Airport Land Use Commission, approved a zoning change that would clear the way for 15,000 residential units to be built near John Wayne Airport.

As reported in TimesOC on Sunday, if the council had heeded the words of the commission, Irvine would have been “subject to hefty fines, stripped permitting powers and other penalties from the state.”

It was the second time in the past few months that a local city overruled the airport commission; Newport Beach voted to ignore the commission’s recommendation so it could allow for the development of a 282-unit apartment building near JWA. Previous to that, Santa Ana and Costa Mesa had also overridden the commission, according to Irvine’s staff report.

According to its page on the airport’s website, the Airport Land Use Commission “has a basic responsibility to assist local agencies in ensuring compatible land uses in the vicinity of all airports in the County.” It is expected to “protect the public from adverse effects of aircraft noise, ensure that people and facilities are not concentrated in areas susceptible to aircraft incidents and to ensure that no structure or land use activities adversely affect the operational integrity of the airports or their navigable airspace.”

In June, according to the TimesOC report, “the airport commission aired its objections [to bring housing to the Irvine site], citing noise impacts and safety issues in noting the rezoning as ‘inconsistent’ with the Airport Environs Land Use Plan, which sets guidelines for development and land use in surrounding areas.”

Last month, Matthew Friedman, a senior aviation planner for Caltrans, wrote a letter to an Irvine city official stating his concerns over the same matter, according to TimesOC. “The city’s decision to introduce low to very-low income housing within the new residential zoning overlay fails to adequately address the principles of environmental justice. These communities are often more susceptible to adverse environmental conditions, including those associated with proximity to airports, such as noise and safety risks.”

Councilman Larry Agran was the lone holdout this month when the vote was taken.

“Unless we are absolutely committed to installing transit first and unless we are absolutely committed to addressing and providing affordable housing first, development of this magnitude is just unconscionable,” Agran said. “The spillover effects will be dramatic. We’re asked here to override all kinds of environmental concerns that have been identified [and] cannot be properly mitigated.”

Agran was not able to convince his council colleagues to join his point of view, so the zoning change was approved. It won’t become official until a second vote is taken at one of the council’s upcoming meeting, but it’s clear that with Irvine joining its neighboring cities in overruling the commission, thousands of people will soon be taking up residence on land previously considered off limits due to its inherent risks.

NEWS

A homeless man sits on the sidewalk in Newport Beach. Anaheim is toughening laws impacting unhoused people. (Daily Pilot File Photo)

• The Anaheim City Council voted unanimously last week to approve new ordinances that would ban homeless people from from sleeping on sidewalks, selling bike parts at parks or even smoking near bus stops, TimesOC reported. “We are creating ordinances to further enhance the toolbox for our law enforcement to better serve our city, but it really is also a comprehensive approach,” said Councilwoman Natalie Rubalcava. “These ordinances, although some people may feel that they are heavy-handed, they’re really necessary things for us to keep our community safe.” The proposed ordinances are expected to come back to the City Council for final approval on Oct. 29.

• Amplify Energy, found responsible for the October 2021 oil spill that forced the closure of the last day of the Pacific Airshow, settled a lawsuit filed by the city of Huntington Beach for $5.25 million, city officials announced Monday. The Daily Pilot’s report on the settlement can be found here.

• A candidate in the Fullerton City Council race, Scott Markowitz, is facing charges of lying about circulating petitions for his campaign, prosecutors said Tuesday. According to the City News Service report on the case, Markowitz was charged Friday with perjury by declaration and procuring or offering false or forged documents to be filed, registered or recorded, both felonies. Markowitz was arrested Monday night and booked into the Santa Ana city jail.

• Following 18 months of construction, a $15-million bridge with sleek, modern lines was dedicated last week by Newport Beach officials. The Sunset Bridge, located at Superior Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway, now connects Sunset Ridge Park to an upgraded parking lot. Studies suggest the improvements will increase the use of the park’s baseball and soccer fields by about 40%.

• A few newsletters back, there was a mention of the Tesla Cybertruck the Irving Police Department was planning to buy for community outreach purposes. Last week, the department unveiled the $150,000 customized addition to its fleet to mixed reactions. The day before, a fifth recall was announced in the vehicle’s first year of production.

PUBLIC SAFETY & COURTS

Officials are offering a $20,000 reward any information that could lead to a civil penalty or criminal conviction of the person or persons who shot this 2-year-old sea lion that was found at Bolsa Chica State Beach. (@pacificmmc)

• Law enforcement agents at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are asking for the public’s help in finding those behind the death of a sea lion that was found at Bolsa Chica State Beach in early August with a gunshot wound. Although the 2-year-old male pinniped was still alive when found, it succumbed to its injuries the next day. A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for any information that could lead to a civil penalty or criminal conviction of the person or persons responsible.

• Here’s a workers’ comp fraud to the tune of $100 million: Following a three-year investigation, the Orange County district attorney’s office said on Friday that David Fish, 55, of Laguna Niguel allegedly masterminded an extensive scheme “to control clinics and providers who would see patients, refer them to specific providers in order to receive illegal referral payments, and then unlawfully bill workers’ compensation insurance companies for these services,” The Times reports.

• A 33-year-old Santa Ana man, Raymundo Rangel, was taken into custody last Wednesday after he allegedly fatally struck a woman in her 50s who was out for an evening walk in Anaheim, according to City News Service. Police say Rangel was driving a silver Mercedes-Benz at a high rate of speed, couldn’t execute a left turn and went off the road and into the Santa Ana River. He fatally hit the victim when he lost control of the car.

SPORTS

Mater Dei’s Tomuhini Topui (52) starts celebration in win over Bishop Gorman. (Craig Weston)

• L.A. Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer took note this week of the number of Mater Dei High School football players who, bucking tradition, are not committing to USC. “There are four players on Mater Dei’s 6-0 team this season who have committed to Oregon: linebacker Nasir Wyatt (class of 2025), running back Jordon Davison (2025), offensive lineman Kodi Greene (2026) and defensive tackle Tomuhini Topui (2026). Already at Oregon are three former Monarch stars: defensive lineman Aydin Breland (2024), receiver Jack Ressler (2024) and defensive lineman Keyon Ware-Hudson (2019).” Sondheimer reports.

• In the Battle of the Bay game last Thursday between rivals Newport Harbor and Corona del Mar high school football teams, Glenn Baronoski scored a rushing touchdown in the final minute, giving the Sailors a 21-14 win over rival CdM at Davidson Field.

• After they beat San Jose 2-0 in their first game of the season Saturday night, the Anaheim Ducks fell to the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Sunday. Tonight the Ducks will be back at the Honda Center, where they’ll face a new NHL team, the Utah Hockey Club.

LIFE & LEISURE

Mickey and friends, including Pluto and Goofy, donned Halloween costumes in 2023 at Disneyland. Prices for park entry have risen for the second October in a row. (Sarah Mosqueda)

• Disneyland tickets jumped up Oct. 9 by roughly 6%, depending on the demand for a particular day, City News Service reports. It was the second October in a row that price increases were announced. On the bright side, general parking was not raised; it still costs $35. Also, the lowest single-day, one-park ticket on the lowest-demand days remains at $104. But the other six pricing tiers now range in price from $126 to $206. Multiple-day, single-park tickets also went up around 6.5%. The basic “Imagine” pass went up by $100 to $599 and the “Inspire” pass also increased by $100, to $1,749.

ROL’s bar-only dining in Irvine focuses on a menu of handcrafted hand rolls. (Courtesy of ROL Hand Roll Bar)

• There’s a new 22-seat temaki bar at Irvine’s Heritage Center, located at the corner of Culver Drive and Walnut Avenue. Kei Concepts opened ROL Hand Roll Bar in September. It joins its sister locations in Fountain Valley and Huntington Beach, according to this TimesOC article by my colleague Sarah Mosqueda.

CALENDAR THIS

The OC Japan Fair this weekend will feature kimono models, cosplay, tuna cutting, popular Japanese artists/comedians performances, traditional instrument performances, games and food. (OC Japan Fair)

• The OC Japan Fair unfolds this weekend at the fairgrounds. The hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door; free for seniors over 65 and children 6 and under. OC Fair & Event Center, 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa.

• Monster Mash at GardenWalk is underway on weekends at the STC Center in Anaheim through Oct. 27. Live music, haunted mazes, Halloween-themed slime & craft tables and more than 30 vendors will be featured. The event has a different horror theme every weekend. Kids and pets are welcome. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is free. Monster Mash taking place at 400 W. Disney Way, Anaheim.

• The Newport Beach Film Festival is marking its 25th anniversary this year and is launching Friday night with the world premiere of “Old Guy,” a comedy starring Oscar-winner Christoph Waltz. The festival will showcase 112 films over eight days at various locations. Most screenings are $20 and discounts are available for students and seniors. Tickets for special events cost $50 and include screenings, live presentations from filmmakers, food and drink. To learn more visit its website.

