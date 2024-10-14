What happened to top Mater Dei football players going to USC?

Mater Dei’s Tomuhini Topui (52) leads the celebration during a win over Bishop Gorman earlier this season.

The announcement last week of star junior defensive tackle Tomuhini Topui of Mater Dei High committing to Oregon might invoke nostalgia for USC fans wishing for a return to the old days when top Mater Dei players were almost a guarantee for landing at USC. Remember the days of quarterbacks Matt Leinart, Matt Barkley and JT Daniels?

Times have definitely changed, with Oregon and Alabama among the schools taking away Monarch players in growing numbers.

There are four players on Mater Dei’s 6-0 team this season who have committed to Oregon: linebacker Nasir Wyatt (class of 2025), running back Jordon Davison (2025), offensive lineman Kodi Greene (2026) and Topui (2026). Already at Oregon are three former Monarch stars: defensive lineman Aydin Breland (2024), receiver Jack Ressler (2024) and defensive lineman Keyon Ware-Hudson (2019).

Alabama is also making inroads, with commitments from defensive back Chuck McDonald and linebacker Abduall Sanders. Mater Dei grads Domani Jackson and Zabien Brown are already playing in the Crimson Tide secondary.

USC came away with three top Mater Dei players from the Monarchs’ unbeaten team of 2021 — Jackson, receiver CJ Williams and running back Raleek Brown. All three eventually transferred — to Alabama, Wisconsin and Arizona State, respectively.

Of course, Mater Dei players leaving Southern California can always come back home. USC’s star receiver, Kyron Ware-Hudson, ended up at Oregon before transferring to USC. And another former Mater Dei player who went to Oregon, Jaylin Davis, is now at UCLA.

There are still five Mater Dei players on the Trojans’ roster: Ware-Hudson, linebacker Raesjon Davis, receivers Josiah Zamora and Corey Nerhus, and defensive end Solomon Tuliaupupu.

It helped to have USC graduate Bruce Rollinson as head coach at Mater Dei. He retired after the 2022 season. Now the Trojans are facing increasing competition for the Monarchs’ top players.