Advertisement
California

Sea lion dies after being shot in Orange County. Officials offer $20,000 reward

A wonded sea lion lies on the sand at Bolsa Chica State Beach on Aug. 7.
A 2-year-old male California sea lion was found shot in the back at Bolsa Chica State Beach on Aug. 7 and died the next day.
(Pacific Marine Mammal Center)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share via

A wounded sea lion found at Bolsa Chica State Beach this summer died from a gunshot to its back, according to officials who are now offering a $20,000 reward for information about the shooting.

The 2-year-old male sea lion was discovered between two lifeguard stations at the Orange County beach on Aug. 7, NOAA Fisheries announced in an Instagram post Wednesday. The Pacific Marine Mammal Center retrieved the animal, but it died the next day. An examination revealed that the sea lion had a fresh gunshot wound in its back.

Law enforcement agents at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are asking for the public’s help in finding those behind for the sea lion’s demise. A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for any information that could lead to a civil penalty or criminal conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Advertisement

The federal Marine Mammal Protection Act prohibits harassing, hunting, capturing or killing sea lions and other marine mammals. Violators can face criminal penalties and fines of up to $34,000, along with the forfeiture of any vessel involved in the incident.

This photo provided by Vandenberg Space Force Base shows Channel Island Marine & Rescue Institute volunteers working alongside Vandenberg personnel collect a urine sample from a beached sea lion to perform rapid testing and confirm for domoic acid ingestion on Surf Beach at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., on Monday, July 29, 2024. (Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma/U.S. Space Force via AP)

Climate & Environment

Scores of reports of sick sea lions along California’s Central Coast

The neurotoxin domoic acid is blamed for the extreme distress and deaths of many sea lions along the Central Coast, as well as the deaths of two dolphins and two seals.

Aug. 2, 2024

Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOAA’s enforcement hotline at (800) 853-1964. Dead or stranded marine animals can be reported to the West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network at (866) 767-6114.

More to Read

CaliforniaOrange CountyBreaking NewsAnimals & Pets
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis reports on breaking news with the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement