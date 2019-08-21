Biz News: New pie shop will ‘Pop’ up in Costa Mesa in September

Pop Pie Co., a San Diego-based concept, is expanding to a new location in Costa Mesa in mid-September.

The restaurant sells sweet and savory pies, coffee and ice cream. It will be at 270 E. 17th St., Suite 17 — a space formerly occupied by Pie-Not: an Australian-style pie shop that closed in June.

Business group to protest offshore drilling at Newport Beach event

The Business Alliance for Protecting the Pacific Coast is joining Oceana and the Surfrider Foundation to present an event Thursday objecting to expansion of offshore oil drilling in the Pacific Ocean. U.S. Rep. Harley Rouda (D-Laguna Beach) is scheduled to speak.

The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Board Club, 408 31st St. in Newport Beach.

Food event coming to H.B. hotel

The Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach is hosting Clicquot on the Coast from Friday to Sunday.

The event includes a bubbly pool party, games, music, wine tasting and food.

For tickets and more information, visit nightout.com and search “Clicquot on the Coast.”

Paséa is at 21080 Pacific Coast Hwy.

Newport’s Wellness Week starts Friday

Venues throughout Newport Beach are participating in the 2019 Wellness Week, which runs Friday through Aug. 29.

Offerings include spa packages, shopping and dining discounts, as well as a bird walk at the Back Bay.

For more information, go to visitnewportbeach.com/wellness-week.

Irvine Co. names new president

The Irvine Co. has named Charles “Chip” Fedalen Jr. as its new president.

Fedalen, an alumnus of both UCLA and USC, replaces Ray Wirta, who retired this year.

Fedalen joined the Newport Beach-based real estate and development company in 2014. He also serves as chief financial officer.

Before the Irvine Co., Fedalen worked for Wells Fargo.

O.C. Business Council looking for ‘red tape’ cutters

The Orange County Business Council is accepting applications for its ninth annual Turning Red Tape into Red Carpet Awards & Reception.

The Nov. 20 event, to be held at the Center Club in Costa Mesa, will recognize public agencies for their policies and programs that “cut through red tape” and help eliminate barriers to economic growth.

The deadline for applications is Sept. 6. For more information, visit ocbc.org/2019redcarpet.

Developer works to renovate apartments for homeless families

Landsea Homes, in partnership with HomeAid America and Families Forward, is renovating two Costa Mesa apartment buildings that will be made available for homeless families with young children.

The work will include a new roof, plumbing and kitchen upgrades, Patch.com reported.