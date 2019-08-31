Civil War reenactors bring history to life in Huntington Beach

1/25
A rebel rider carries the flag into battle at the the 26th annual Civil War Days Living History Event held by the Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Reenactment at Central Park at Central Park in Huntington Beach on Saturday. (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
2/25
Rebel soldiers take aim at Union soldiers at the Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Reenactment at Central Park at Central Park in Huntington Beach on Saturday. (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
3/25
After a battle against rebel fighters, Union soldiers return to their tents at the Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Reenactment at Central Park in Huntington Beach on Saturday. (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
4/25
Kath Robinson, left, of Portland, Or., and her sister Valerie Denton, right, of Mission Viejo, dress as wives of Union soldiers pose for a photo taken with an 1860’s replica camera at the Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Reenactment at Central Park in Huntington Beach on Saturday. (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
5/25
Union soldiers fire a volley of shots towards the rebel soldiers at the Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Reenactment at Central Park in Huntington Beach on Saturday. (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
6/25
Union canons fire into rebel territory at the Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Reenactment at Central Park in Huntington Beach on Saturday. (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
7/25
A rebel intelligence officer gathers intelligence on Union positions at the Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Reenactment at Central Park in Huntington Beach on Saturday. (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
8/25
Rebel soldiers fall as Union bullets find their mark at the Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Reenactment at Central Park in Huntington Beach on Saturday. (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
9/25
Union troops fire at Confederate soldiers at the Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Reenactment at Central Park in Huntington Beach on Saturday. (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
10/25
Confederate soldiers march towards Union troops at the Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Reenactment at Central Park in Huntington Beach on Saturday. (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
11/25
General Grant waits for word as Union soldiers battle rebels at the Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Reenactment at Central Park in Huntington Beach on Saturday. (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
12/25
Two Union soldiers battle a Confederate trooperat the Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Reenactment at Central Park in Huntington Beach on Saturday. (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)
13/25
Rebel soldiers advance on the Union army at the Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Reenactment at Central Park, in Huntington Beach on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. It’s the 26th annual Civil War Days Living History Event at the park. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
14/25
Rebel soldiers fall to the ground mortally wounded during battle vs. the Union army at the Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Reenactment at Central Park, in Huntington Beach on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. It’s the 26th annual Civil War Days Living History Event at the park. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
15/25
Union army rides into battle vs. the Rebel fighters at the Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Reenactment at Central Park, in Huntington Beach on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. It’s the 26th annual Civil War Days Living History Event at the park. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
16/25
Fiefer William Hewett, center, and drummer Steve Andy, right, lead the Union army to battle at the Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Reenactment at Central Park, in Huntington Beach on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. It’s the 26th annual Civil War Days Living History Event at the park. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
17/25
Rebel soldiers fire on the Union army at the Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Reenactment at Central Park, in Huntington Beach on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. It’s the 26th annual Civil War Days Living History Event at the park. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
18/25
Christina Walley plays Mrs. Grant at the Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Reenactment at Central Park, in Huntington Beach on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. It’s the 26th annual Civil War Days Living History Event at the park. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
19/25
Union army soldiers fire towards rebel positions at the Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Reenactment at Central Park, in Huntington Beach on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. It’s the 26th annual Civil War Days Living History Event at the park. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
20/25
Abraham Lincoln cheers on the Union army at the Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Reenactment at Central Park, in Huntington Beach on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. It’s the 26th annual Civil War Days Living History Event at the park. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
21/25
Cynthia Aronin plays Mrs. Pine and runs the Pine Apothecary at the Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Reenactment at Central Park, in Huntington Beach on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. It’s the 26th annual Civil War Days Living History Event at the park. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
22/25
Union intelligence officer Major E.J. Allen keeps an eye on rebel positions at the Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Reenactment at Central Park, in Huntington Beach on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. It’s the 26th annual Civil War Days Living History Event at the park. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
23/25
Some of the medicinal items that were available in the 1860’s at the Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Reenactment at Central Park, in Huntington Beach on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. It’s the 26th annual Civil War Days Living History Event at the park. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
24/25
A Union soldier waits to head into battle at the Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Reenactment at Central Park, in Huntington Beach on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. It’s the 26th annual Civil War Days Living History Event at the park. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
25/25
A Union soldier passes by an old flag at the Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Reenactment at Central Park, in Huntington Beach on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. It’s the 26th annual Civil War Days Living History Event at the park. (Raul Roa/Staff Photographer)
Cannon fire rang out near the Huntington Beach Central Library Saturday as history buffs gathered to reenact the Civil War.
Along with the battle, the “living history” event put on by the Huntington Beach Historical Society also featured weapon demonstrations, an Abraham Lincoln impersonator delivering the Gettysburg Address and live music from the Armory Band.
The 26th annual Civil War Days event continues Sunday at 7111 Talbert Ave. Scheduled activities include a 9 a.m. church service and battles at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
For more information, visit hbhistory.org/civilwar.
