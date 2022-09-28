Kids weave through obstacle course, get free helmets at Huntington Beach Bike Rodeo

Toby Do left his mother’s side and shouted with excitement as he made a beeline toward rows of brand-new helmets laid out in the parking lot of Jax Bicycle Center in Huntington Beach Tuesday.

The 7-year-old couldn’t contain his glee while flicking neon wristbands on himself or poring over pamphlets and coloring books, oblivious to the chuckling police department volunteers across the table from him.

“Toby, remember to ask first,” his mother, Minh Do said in a chiding but patient tone as he palmed assorted pieces of safety gear.

Joelle, 4, waits for her father to strap a new bicycle helmet onto her head before taking on the obstacle course at the Huntington Beach Police Department’s Bike Rodeo at Jax Bicycle Center on Tuesday. (Eric Licas)

Meanwhile, Huntington Beach Police Sgt. Mike Thomas led Toby’s 5-year-old sister, Tessa Do, around an obstacle course lined by short orange cones set up on the asphalt. She pedaled, her bike’s training wheels rattling behind her, around a wide hairpin and then hit the brakes ahead of a line on the ground and the word “STOP.” She and the sergeant ended their drills with a high-five sign.

The Do family, one of a handful who came out to the police department’s bike rodeo that afternoon, traveled from Fountain Valley. The event is held about once a month at either Jax Bicycle Center or First Christian Church Huntington Beach, Thomas said, although officials were open to hosting it at other venues.

“We try to go to where we can reach the most kids, especially the younger ones, before they start hopping onto e-bikes,” Thomas said. “But the rodeo is for everyone. This time we added a tighter serpentine pattern to give more of a challenge to the older kids.”

Police have received numerous reports of e-bike riders breaking traffic laws near school campuses and other areas in Huntington Beach frequented by young people, Thomas said. He hopes that outreach through events like the rodeo will promote safer habits and reduce potential hazards on the road.

Bentley Williams, 5, races through an obstacle course in the parking lot of Jax Bicycle Center during the Huntington Beach Police Department’s Bike Rodeo Tuesday. (Eric Licas)

In addition to obstacle courses designed to teach responsible cycling, the rodeo also offers free helmets and safety gear paid for by grants from the California Office of Traffic Safety. People who come out can also have their bicycles inspected to ensure that they are streetworthy.

Bentley Williams, 5, was the first child to arrive on Tuesday, along with his grandmother, Kathy Jarvis. She said the boy had been looking forward to racing through the course on his bike, which he started riding just a few months ago.

“They pumped up his wheels, found out that it was a little too low, and they completely checked out his spokes and breaks,” Jarvis, of Huntington Beach, said. “It’s nice to know that he’s on a safe bike.”

Jax Bicycle Center service manager Jesse May performs a tune-up on 5-year-old Bentley Williams’ bike during the Bike Rodeo. (Eric Licas)

Minh Do said the bike rodeo and events like it are valuable opportunities for her children to connect with others in the area, especially because Toby and Tessa are homeschooled. And although their extracurricular-packed schedules don’t leave much time for bike rides, Do wants to be sure that her children know the rules of the road.

“We don’t have a chance to ride a lot, but this is a life skill,” Do said.

Members of the Costa Mesa Police Department were also at the event. They plan on putting on their own bike rodeo at Costa Mesa City Hall on Nov. 5, and decided to observe the one in Huntington Beach to get pointers.

Costa Mesa Police Officer Jose Torres added that their city has also seen numerous complaints related to e-bikes.

“We have a big problem with e-bikes because, to me, it’s a vehicle; it’s not a bicycle,” Torres said. “We’ve had some pretty bad accidents [in Costa Mesa] regarding the e-bikes because they go too fast, they don’t stop for stop signs.”

1 / 4 Loretta Padilla places a neon reflector onto a bike she recently bought for her son, 5-year-old Lucas Freitas Melo, during a Bike Rodeo hosted by the Huntington Beach Police Department Tuesday, Sept. 27. (Eric Licas) 2 / 4 Huntington Beach Police Sgt. Mike Thomas and 5-year-old Lucas Freitas Melo high-five each other during a Bike Rodeo at Jax Bicycle Center Tuesday, Sept. 27. (Eric Licas) 3 / 4 Toby Do, 7, of Fountain Valley, examines safety gear and educational material handed out at the Huntington Beach Police Department’s Bike Rodeo at Jax Bicycle Center Tuesday, Sept. 27. (Eric Licas) 4 / 4 Tessa Do, 5, of Fountain Valley, fills out an activity book about traffic safety during a Bike Rodeo hosted by Huntington Beach police at Jax Bicycle Center Tuesday, Sept. 27. (Eric Licas)

