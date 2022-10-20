Advertisement
On the issues: Rep. Katie Porter and Scott Baugh on abortion, inflation, immigration

Rep. Katie Porter and former state Assemblyman Scott Baugh.
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter and Republican former state Assemblyman Scott Baugh are competing in an Orange County congressional district.
By Hannah Fry
Los Angeles Times
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter and Republican former Assemblyman Scott Baugh are vying to represent the 47th Congressional District, a coastal swath of Orange County that extends from Laguna Beach to Seal Beach and inland to Costa Mesa and Irvine.

The race is one of 10 key California contests in the Nov. 8 midterm election that could determine the balance of power in the House of Representatives.

Porter and Baugh both oppose oil drilling off the California coast and support expanding state and local tax deductions on federal returns. However, they differ on key issues such as abortion access, gun laws and how to tackle inflation.

Porter’s answers are drawn from a questionnaire sent to candidates in competitive California congressional races, as well as her voting record. Her responses have been edited for clarity and length. Baugh did not respond, so information about his views was collected from his campaign website, voting record and news coverage of the race.

map of California's 27th congressional district

Politics

California’s fall election could sway power in Congress. Here are House races to watch

In the November midterm election, California is one of the battlefields as Democrats and Republicans fight to control the House.

An animated illustration showing two TVs. The left shows a pro-abortion ad. The right shows the word INFLATION

Politics

In California’s TV multiverse, there are two separate elections taking place

In California election ads, Democrats running for Congress spotlight abortion access after Roe vs. Wade’s overturn; Republicans focus on inflation.

Orange County, CA - October 07: JC Clow, owner of The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar poses for a portrait at their Orange County location on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 in Orange County, CA. He says inflation has greatly affected his business. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

With Californians in distress, will inflation help Republicans take control of the House?

California Republicans hope inflation gives them an edge with independents in tight congressional races as Democrats fight to keep control of the House.

IRVINE, CA - OCTOBER 14, 2022: U.S. Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) introduces President Joe Biden to speak to supporters about lowering costs for Americans at Irvine Valley College on October 14, 2022 in Irvine, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Politics

Biden, campaigning with Rep. Katie Porter, promotes actions to lower prescription drug costs

The president promotes Democrats’ work to lower drug costs at an Irvine event with Rep. Katie Porter, the only at-risk California lawmaker to appear with him this week.

Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering Orange County for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the newspaper in 2013 as a reporter for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication. Fry most recently covered breaking news for The Times and was part of the team that was a 2020 Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. She grew up in Orange County and got her start as an intern at the Orange County Register.

