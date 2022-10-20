On the issues: Rep. Katie Porter and Scott Baugh on abortion, inflation, immigration

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter and Republican former Assemblyman Scott Baugh are vying to represent the 47th Congressional District, a coastal swath of Orange County that extends from Laguna Beach to Seal Beach and inland to Costa Mesa and Irvine.

The race is one of 10 key California contests in the Nov. 8 midterm election that could determine the balance of power in the House of Representatives.

Porter and Baugh both oppose oil drilling off the California coast and support expanding state and local tax deductions on federal returns. However, they differ on key issues such as abortion access, gun laws and how to tackle inflation.

Porter’s answers are drawn from a questionnaire sent to candidates in competitive California congressional races, as well as her voting record. Her responses have been edited for clarity and length. Baugh did not respond, so information about his views was collected from his campaign website, voting record and news coverage of the race.

Experience and priorities Why should voters choose you? Porter

“In Congress, I have a track record of working hard to stand up for families. I’ve gained national attention for my efforts in congressional hearings to call out corporate abuse and do rigorous oversight of government officials. My legislation this year has aimed to bring down costs for families.”



Baugh

Baugh’s campaign website says he’s “running to be a voice for limited, constitutional government. He believes in lower taxes, more freedom and strong borders.” What about your experiences makes you most qualified? Porter

“Before I came to Congress, I was a consumer protection attorney and law professor who held the nation’s big banks accountable during the foreclosure crisis. Now, I consistently show families that I put them first, ahead of Washington special interests. I reject donations from corporate PACs, lobbyists, and executives with the big banks, Big Oil, and Big Pharma — one of only a handful of Congress members to do so. I have delivered results for Californians in times of crucial need, including getting the CDC Director to make COVID testing free in March 2020.”



Baugh

Baugh’s campaign website lists his roles in various political and community organizations, including as a former assemblyman, former chairman of the Orange County Republican Party and chairman of the Orange County Gang Reduction Intervention Partnership and his involvement in foundations focusing on environmental research and suicide prevention for veterans. What would be your top legislative priorities? Porter

“Congress has consistently low approval ratings from Americans, no matter which party is in control, and this is bad for our democracy. I have and would continue to prioritize legislation that restores faith in government: banning Congress members from trading stocks, strengthening judicial ethics, increasing transparency over spending of taxpayer funds, and reducing the influence of dark money in politics. When government officials are more accountable to the people, they are more willing to stand up to corporate abuse to bring down costs for families.”



Baugh

Baugh’s campaign website lists supporting charter schools, reducing crime, lowering taxes and reducing government regulation on businesses, ramping up border security and diminishing government spending as among his priorities.



“We’ve had a lot of irresponsible spending, and so one of the issues that I want to address is balancing our budget and living within our means. Somehow we’ve forgotten that it does matter, and eventually it will come back to haunt you if you don’t live within your means,” he said during a candidates forum in Newport Beach in October. On what committees would you seek to serve in the 2023-24 Congress? Porter

“I currently serve on the Oversight and Reform Committee, where I work to guard against waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayer dollars. I am also a member of the Natural Resources Committee, where I work on preserving our public lands and protecting our coasts from offshore oil drilling. I hope to continue serving on these committees.”



Baugh

Baugh did not answer, but of the paragraphs on his website’s “positions” section, education, crime and spending top the list.