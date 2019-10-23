Advertisement
Top Headlines
President Trump’s impeachment lawyers appear ready to deliver a public tarring of former 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
Seventeen of the 34 are still under medical observation, according to Jonathan Hoffman, the chief Pentagon spokesman.
House managers prosecuting Trump’s impeachment made their final push after three days of precise, scathing but often repetitive opening arguments.
President Trump, who in 1999 declared, “I am pro-choice in every respect,” becomes the first president to attend the anti-abortion March for Life.
Trump administration threatens to yank federal funds from California if the state continues to require health insurance plans to cover abortions.
Campaign 2020
Rep. Katie Porter of Irvine is one of Elizabeth Warren’s most forceful supporters, drawing on her Iowa upbringing and personal bond with the senator to make the case.
Elections officials are mailing cards to millions of California’s unaffiliated voters saying they can’t vote in the Republican presidential party. It’s true, and that’s exactly how GOP officials want things.
Why haven’t any labor unions endorsed Pete Buttigieg’s campaign for president? They’re backing Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden instead.
It isn’t Republican senators who should be worried about impartiality; four Democratic senators are running to unseat Trump.
Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard files a defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton over “favorite of the Russians” comment.
Federal regulators were not aggressive enough in reacting to the California bullet train’s problems while overseeing a $2.5-billion grant to the troubled project, an audit released Friday found.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has pilloried the utility, whose plan to emerge from bankruptcy needs approval by the California Public Utilities Commission, where Newsom has substantial influence.
Five ways California can increase access to safe, early abortion for women everywhere.
All drivers should pay for road maintenance, but making EV drivers pay their fair share should be balanced with having more zero-emission vehicles.
Sen. Holly Mitchell and a coalition representing low-income communities have come out against Senate Bill 50, complicating a key legislative deadline.
Los Angeles County donors have given more than $13 million to the field of Democratic challengers in 2020. Here’s what we know.
Data released this week provide the most detailed look yet at who funds the Democratic contenders. We mapped more than 4.5 million donations. Here’s what we found.
Democratic dollars are largely split between Kamala Harris, the only major candidate of Indian descent, Tulsi Gabbard and Cory Booker. President Trump brings in more than $1 million.
More Headlines
Mayor Eric Garcetti and the HUD’s Ben Carson talk about land, health services and more to help homeless people in L.A. But so far, no deal reached.
Job growth slowed nationwide last year, but it accelerated in California as the state notched a record 118-month employment expansion.
Americans are ever more polarized in the news outlets they trust, and the partisan news bubbles they inhabit strongly shape their views, study shows.
Two prominent local Republicans, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and party chairman Tony Krvaric, said candidates should “stick to the issues.”
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti hopes to reach a preliminary agreement with the Trump administration on a joint plan to help combat the city’s swelling homeless crisis.
The Senate has banned coffee, electronics and talking during the impeachment trial. Senators have turned to milk, fidget spinners and candy to get through it.
The Trump administration will impose restrictions on visas for pregnant foreign women to prevent ‘birth tourism’ aimed at gaining U.S. citizenship for the child.
House managers continue making their case on the second of three days of House arguments in the Senate impeachment trial.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin says Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg shouldn’t give economic advice until she gets a college degree.
California unions expand, as national labor organizing stagnates
The Trump administration overhauls Obama-era water safeguards, significantly narrowing which bodies of water deserve federal protection.
