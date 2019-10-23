Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Trump Impeachment
Trump’s lawyers prepare a blistering defense
President Trump’s impeachment lawyers appear ready to deliver a public tarring of former 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
34 U.S. troops had traumatic brain injuries from Iranian missile strike, Pentagon says
34 U.S. troops had traumatic brain injuries from Iranian missile strike, Pentagon says
Seventeen of the 34 are still under medical observation, according to Jonathan Hoffman, the chief Pentagon spokesman.
Democrats say Trump continues to abuse his power and must be removed from office
Democrats say Trump continues to abuse his power and must be removed from office
House managers prosecuting Trump’s impeachment made their final push after three days of precise, scathing but often repetitive opening arguments.
Trump, a late convert to cause, attends March for Life anti-abortion rally
Trump, a late convert to cause, attends March for Life anti-abortion rally
President Trump, who in 1999 declared, “I am pro-choice in every respect,” becomes the first president to attend the anti-abortion March for Life.
Trump administration moves against California on abortion coverage by health plans
Trump administration moves against California on abortion coverage by health plans
Trump administration threatens to yank federal funds from California if the state continues to require health insurance plans to cover abortions.
Trump, a late convert to cause, addresses March for Life antiabortion rally in D.C.
Campaign 2020
Can Elizabeth Warren beat Trump? Katie Porter points to her own Orange County win to make the case
Can Elizabeth Warren beat Trump? Katie Porter points to her own Orange County win to make the case
Rep. Katie Porter of Irvine is one of Elizabeth Warren’s most forceful supporters, drawing on her Iowa upbringing and personal bond with the senator to make the case.
Pete Buttigieg is missing support from another key Democratic group: Unions
California Laws & Policy
