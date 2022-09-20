What’s on the ballot in California’s 2022 midterm election?

OK, California, there’s just one more round to go.

You picked the top candidates in the June primary election, and now those matchups are coming soon to an election booth — and mailbox — near you. Official state voter guides will soon arrive in the mail, followed by the ballots you can fill out and return if you’re not in the mood for in-person voting.

So what are we voting on this time? And how, exactly, do we do that?

Here’s what you need to know: