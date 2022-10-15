Advertisement
Politics

All the congressional midterm races in California. Find yours here

By Priscella Vega
Staff WriterFollow
1

Campaign season is in full-swing, with ballots due Nov. 8. This year, California voters could play a key role in determining the balance of power in the House of Representatives.

Do you know what congressional district you live in? Or who’s competing to represent your voice in the U.S. House of Representatives?

After the redistricting that follows the U.S. Census every 10 years, California lost a congressional seat and many of the districts have changed. You can find yours here.

Below is a guide listing all 52 congressional races in California, with links to candidates' campaign websites. Incumbents are noted with an *.

2

1st Congressional District

Encompasses the northeastern corner of the state and multiple counties; includes Chico, Redding and Mount Shasta.
Candidate: Doug LaMalfa*
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 62
Occupation: Congressman and owner of family farming business
Campaign website: www.douglamalfa.com

Candidate: Max Steiner
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 36
Occupation: Army veteran, PhD candidate, and analyst at the Rand Corp., a nonprofit global policy think tank.
Campaign website: www.maxsteinerforcongress.com

3

2nd Congressional District

Stretches from the Marin Headlands to the Oregon border, includes Ukiah, and parts of Petaluma and Santa Rosa.

Candidate: Jared Huffman*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 58
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.jaredhuffman.com

Candidate: Doug Brower
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 53
Occupation: Reverend
Campaign website: 04861d0.wcomhost.com

4

3nd Congressional District

Covers much of the Eastern Sierra from Death Valley National Park up past Mammoth Lakes and South Lake Tahoe and into Sacramento suburbs.

Candidate: Dr. Kermit Jones
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 46
Occupation: Family physician and Navy veteran
Campaign website: www.kermitjonesforcongress.com

Candidate: Kevin Kiley
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 37
Occupation: Assemblyman
Campaign website: www.electkevinkiley.com

5

4th Congressional District

Includes all of Napa and Lake and parts of Solano, Sonoma and Yolo
counties.

Candidate: Mike Thompson*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 71
Occupation: Congressman and small-vineyard owner
Campaign website: www.mikethompsonforcongress.com

Candidate: Matt Brock
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 34
Occupation: Operations and maintenance supervisor for Contra Costa Water District
Campaign website: www.brock4congress.com

6

5th Congressional District

Includes much of Yosemite and Kings Canyon national parks as well as Placerville and parts of Fresno and Modesto.

Candidate: Tom McClintock*
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 66
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.tommcclintock.com

Candidate: Mike Barkley
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 76
Occupation: Activist
Campaign website: www.mjbarkl.com

7

6th Congressional District

Contains a portion of Sacramento County, including Citrus Heights and part of the city of Sacramento.

Candidate: Ami Bera*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 57
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.beraforcongress.com

Candidate: Tamika Hamilton
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 38
Occupation: Reservist stationed out of Travis Air Force Base
Campaign website: www.votetamika.org

8

7th Congressional District

Includes portions of Sacramento, Solano and Yolo counties.

Candidate: Doris Matsui*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 78
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: www.matsuiforcongress.com

Candidate: Max Semenenko
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 40
Occupation: Construction company owner
Campaign website: www.max.vote

9

8th Congressional District

Encompasses parts of Contra Costa and Solano counties east of San Pablo and San Francisco bays.

Candidate: John Garamendi*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 77
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.garamendi.org

Candidate: Rudy Recile
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 54
Occupation: Web design business owner; retired Army major
Campaign website: www.rudyforuscongress.com

10

9th Congressional District

Spreads outward from Stockton and includes Manteca and Lodi.

Candidate: Josh Harder*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 36
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.harderforcongress.com

Candidate: Tom Patti
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 58
Occupation: San Joaquin County supervisor; owner of construction crane company
Campaign website: www.tompattiforcongress.com

11

10th Congressional District

Includes parts of Contra Costa and Alameda counties, such as Walnut Creek and Oakley.

Candidate: Mark DeSaulnier*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 70
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.desaulnierforcongress.com

Candidate: Michael Ernest Kerr
Party Registration: Green Party
Age: 73
Occupation: Social justice advocate
Campaign website: www.kerr2020.com

12

11th Congressional District

Includes much of the city and county of San Francisco.

Candidate: Nancy Pelosi*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 82
Occupation: Speaker of U.S. House of Representatives
Campaign website: www.pelosiforcongress.org

Candidate: John Dennis
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 59
Occupation: CEO of Foundation Real Estate; San Francisco GOP chairman
Campaign website: www.johndennisforcongress.com

13

12th Congressional District

Includes Oakland and Berkeley and part of San Leandro.

Candidate: Barbara Lee*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 76
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: barbaraleeforcongress.org

Candidate: Stephen Slauson
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 82
Occupation: Electrical engineer
Campaign website: None found

14

13th Congressional District

This section of the San Joaquin Valley includes Merced, Madera and Los Banos and parts of Modesto.

Candidate: Adam Gray
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 45
Occupation: Assemblyman
Campaign website: www.adamgrayforcongress.com

Candidate: John Duarte
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 56
Occupation: Owns Duarte Nursery
Campaign website: www.johnduarteforcongress.com

15

14th Congressional District

Stretches from the East Bay and includes the cities of Hayward and Livermore.

Candidate: Eric Swalwell*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 41
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: ericswalwell.com

Candidate: Alison Hayden
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 63
Occupation: Special education teacher
Campaign website: alison4congress.com

16

15th Congressional District

Covers parts of San Francisco and San Mateo counties, including Daly City, San Mateo and Redwood City.

Candidate: David Canepa
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 47
Occupation: San Mateo County supervisor
Campaign website: davidcanepa.com

Candidate: Kevin Mullin
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 52
Occupation: Assemblyman
Campaign website: www.kevinmullinforcongress.com

17

16th Congressional District

Covers parts of San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, including Pacifica, Palo Alto and parts of Menlo Park and San Jose.

Candidate: Anna Eshoo*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 79
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: annaeshoo4congress.com

Candidate: Rishi Kumar
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 55
Occupation: Saratoga Councilman and Silicon Valley tech executive
Campaign website: rishikumar.com

18

17th Congressional District

Covers parts of Alameda and Santa Clara counties, including Cupertino, Santa Clara and part of Fremont.

Candidate: Ro Khanna
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 46
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.rokhanna.com

Candidate: Ritesh Tandon
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 50
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Campaign website: www.tandonforcongress.com

19

18th Congressional District

Includes San Benito County and parts of Santa Clara, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties.

Candidate: Zoe Lofgren*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 74
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: zoelofgren.com

Candidate: Peter Hernandez
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 48
Occupation: Small-business owner and San Benito County supervisor
Campaign website: hernandezforcongress.com

20

19th Congressional District

Includes Paso Robles and snakes up the coast to Big Sur, Monterey, Santa Cruz and part of San Jose.

Candidate: Jimmy Panetta*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 53
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.jimmypanetta.com

Candidate: Jeff Gorman
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 54
Occupation: Small-business owner
Campaign website: gormanforcongress.com

21

20th Congressional District

Includes parts of Fresno, Kern, Kings, and Tulare counties.

Candidate: Kevin McCarthy*
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 57
Occupation: Minority leader in U.S. House of Representatives
Campaign website: mccarthyforcongress.com

Candidate: Marisa Wood
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 61
Occupation: English teacher
Campaign website: marisawoodforcongress.com

22

21st Congressional District

Covers parts of Fresno and Tulare counties, including portions of Visalia and Fresno.

Candidate: Jim Costa*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 70
Occupation: Congressman and farmer
Campaign website: www.jimcosta.com

Candidate: Michael Maher
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 39
Occupation: President of private air charter company; Navy veteran
Campaign website: www.michaelmaher.com

23

22nd Congressional District

This swath of the Central Valley includes sections of Kern, Kings, and Tulare counties.

Candidate: David Valadao*
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 45
Occupation: Congressman and farmer
Campaign website: valadaoforcongress.com

Candidate: Rudy Salas
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 45
Occupation: Assemblyman
Campaign website: www.rudysalas.com

24

23rd Congressional District

Includes Barstow, Big Bear Lake, Twentynine Palms and Victorville.

Candidate: Jay Obernolte*
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 52
Occupation: Congressman and president of video game company
Campaign website: electjay.com

Candidate: Derek Marshall
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 39
Occupation: Community organizer
Campaign website: derekmarshallca.com

25

24th Congressional District

Includes Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Solvang.

Candidate: Salud Carbajal*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 57
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: saludcarbajal.com

Candidate: Brad Allen
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 68
Occupation: Pediatric heart surgeon
Campaign website: www.drbradallen.com

26

25th Congressional District

Covers Imperial County and parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties; includes Indio, Calexio, Banning and the Salton Sea.

Candidate: Raul Ruiz*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 50
Occupation: Congressman and emergency physician
Campaign website: drraulruiz.com

Candidate: Brian Hawkins
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 44
Occupation: Pastor and San Jacinto City Council member
Campaign website: www.realpastorbrian.com

27

26th Congressional District

Covers parts of Ventura and L.A. counties; includes Calabasas, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley and Oxnard.

Candidate: Julia Brownley*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 70
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: www.juliabrownley.com

Candidate: Matt Jacobs
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 38
Occupation: Former federal prosecutor
Campaign website: mattjacobsforcongress.com

28

27th Congressional District

This northern Los Angeles County district includes Lancaster, Palmdale and Santa Clarita.

Candidate: Mike Garcia*
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 46
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.electmikegarcia.com

Candidate: Christy Smith
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 53
Occupation: Former state Assembly member
Campaign website: www.christyforcongress.org

29

28th Congressional District

Made up largely of a portion of Los Angeles County and reaching into San Bernardino County, includes Alhambra, Arcadia, La Cañada, San Gabriel, Claremont and part of Pasadena.

Candidate: Judy Chu*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 69
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: www.judychu.org

Candidate: Wes Hallman
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 56
Occupation: Retired Air Force colonel and former executive for the nonprofit National Defense Industrial Assn.
Campaign website: www.weshallmanforcongress.org

30

29th Congressional District

Includes parts of the San Fernando Valley, including the city of San Fernando as well as North Hollywood, Van Nuys and Sylmar.

Candidate: Tony Cárdenas*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 59
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.tonycardenasforcongress.com

Candidate: Angélica María Dueñas
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 38
Occupation: Human resource manager and community organizer
Campaign website: www.angelica4congress.com

31

30th Congressional District

Includes Burbank, West Hollywood and Glendale and parts of L.A. and Pasadena.

Candidate: Adam Schiff*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 62
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.adamschiff.com

Candidate: G. “Maebe A. Girl” Pudlo
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 36
Occupation: Silver Lake neighborhood council member
Campaign website: maebeagirlforcongress.org
32

31st Congressional District

Includes South El Monte, Covina and San Dimas and parts of Monrovia and the City of Industry.

Candidate: Grace Napolitano*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 85
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: www.napolitanoforcongress.com

Candidate: Daniel Bocic Martinez
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 38
Occupation: Attorney and entrepreneur
Campaign website: danmartinez4congress.com

33

32nd Congressional District

Covers portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including Malibu, Encino and Northridge.

Candidate: Brad Sherman*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 67
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: bradsherman.com

Candidate: Lucie Lapointe Volotzky
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 67
Occupation: Co-owner of Blissful Sleep
Campaign website: voteforlucy.com

34

33rd Congressional District

Includes part of San Bernardino County, including Rialto and portions of Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands and San Bernardino.

Candidate: Pete Aguilar*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 43
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: peteaguilar.com

Candidate: John Mark Porter
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 47
Occupation: Disaster response coordinator
Campaign website: www.markporter2022.com

35

34th Congressional District

This district includes parts of downtown L.A. stretching into Eagle Rock and Highland Park.

Candidate: Jimmy Gomez*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 47
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: jimmygomezforcongress.com

Candidate: David Kim
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 38
Occupation: Immigration attorney and member of MacArthur Park Neighborhood Council
Campaign website: davidkim2020.com

36

35th Congressional District

Made up mostly of San Bernardino County and part of L.A. and Riverside counties, including Chino and Ontario and portions of Pomona and Fontana.

Candidate: Norma Torres*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 57
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: www.normatorres.com

Candidate: Mike Cargile
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 58
Occupation: businessman and independent filmmaker
Campaign website: www.cargileforcongress.com

37

36th Congressional District

Groups together several communities in Los Angeles County, spanning Beverly Hills and and Santa Monica through coastal areas down to the Rancho Palos Verdes.

Candidate: Ted Lieu*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 53
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.tedlieu.com

Candidate: Joe E. Collins III
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 36
Occupation: Navy veteran, business owner
Campaign website: joeecollins3.com

38

37th Congressional District

In L.A. County, includes Leimert Park, Crenshaw and South L.A. as well as part of Culver City.

Candidate: Sydney Kamlager
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 50
Occupation: California state senator
Campaign website: sydneykamlager.com

Candidate: Jan Perry
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 67
Occupation: Former L.A. City Council member and interim executive director of Shelter Partnerships.
Campaign website: janperry.com

39

38th Congressional District

Covers some Los Angeles County cities such as Whittier and Norwalk and into Orange County, including La La Habra.

Candidate: Linda Sánchez*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 53
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: voteforlinda.com

Candidate: Eric Ching
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 55
Occupation: Walnut City Councilman and entrepreneur
Campaign website: ericchingforcongress.com

40

39th Congressional District

This Riverside County district includes Moreno Valley and Perris and part of Riverside.

Candidate: Mark Takano*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 61
Occupation: Congressman and former high school teacher
Campaign website: www.marktakano.com

Candidate: Aja Smith
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 44
Occupation: Civilian information technology specialist at March Air Reserve Base
Campaign website: www.ajasmithforcongress.com

41

40th Congressional District

Mostly inland in Orange County, stretching into parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties; includes Tustin and Mission Viejo and parts of Anaheim and Yorba Linda.

Candidate: Young Kim*
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 59
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: youngkimforcongress.com

Candidate: Asif Mahmood
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 61
Occupation: Pulmonologist
Campaign website: drasifmahmood.com

42

41st Congressional District

This Riverside County district includes Palm Springs, Lake Elsinore and parts of Corona and Riverside.

Candidate: Ken Calvert*
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 69
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: calvertforcongress.com

Candidate: Will Rollins
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 38
Occupation: Former federal prosecutor
Campaign website: willrollinsforcongress.com

43

42nd Congressional District

Includes Commerce and part of Downey and Long Beach as well as Santa Catalina Island.

Candidate: Robert Garcia
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 44
Occupation: Long Beach mayor
Campaign website: www.robertgarcia.com/

Candidate: John Briscoe
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 69
Occupation: Ocean View School District trustee
Campaign website: www.johnbriscoe.us

44

43rd Congressional District

Includes Compton, Inglewood, Gardena, parts of Torrance, as well as LAX.

Candidate: Maxine Waters*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 84
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: maxinewatersforcongress.com

Candidate: Omar Navarro
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 33
Occupation: Business owner
Campaign website: omarnavarro.com

45

44th Congressional District

This section of Los Angeles County includes South Gate, Carson and part of Long Beach.

Candidate: Nanette Barragan*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 46
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: barraganforcongress.com

Candidate: Paul Irving Jones
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 72
Occupation: Minister and Marine Corps veteran
Campaign website: www.pauljonesforcongress2022.com

46

45th Congressional District

Encompasses parts of Orange and L.A. counties, including Artesia, Buena Park, Cerritos and Westminster and parts of Brea and Fullterton.

Candidate: Michelle Steel*
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 67
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: michellesteelca.com

Candidate: Jay Chen
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 44
Occupation: Officer in Navy reserve; Mt. San Antonio College trustee
Campaign website: chenforcongress.com

47

46th Congressional District

Covers a section of Orange County that includes Santa Ana and parts of Anaheim and Fullerton.

Candidate: Lou Correa*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 64
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.loucorrea.com

Candidate: Christopher Gonzales
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 58
Occupation: Attorney
Campaign website: gonzalesforcongress.com

48

47th Congressional District

This chunk of Orange County includes Huntington Beach and Irvine and part of Laguna Beach.

Candidate: Katie Porter*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 48
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: katieporter.com

Candidate: Scott Baugh
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 60
Occupation: Former assemblyman and chair of Orange County Republican Party
Campaign website: baughforcongress.com

49

48th Congressional District

This district covers parts of San Diego and Riverside counties, including the cities of Temecula, Santee and Murrieta and a stretch of the U.S-Mexico border.

Candidate: Darrell Issa*
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 68
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: darrellissa.com

Candidate: Stephen Houlahan
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 49
Occupation: Registered nurse; former Santee City Council member and vice mayor
Campaign website: electhoulahan.com

50

49th Congressional District

Encompasses a stretch of coastal Orange and San Diego counties, including Dana Point, Carlsbad and Del Mar.

Candidate: Mike Levin*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 43
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.mikelevin.org

Candidate: Brian Maryott
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 59
Occupation: Businessman; former San Juan Capistrano councilman and mayor
Campaign website: maryottforcongress.com

51

50th Congressional District

In San Diego County, including San Marcos and part of San Diego.

Candidate: Scott Peters*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 64
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: scottpeters.com

Candidate: Corey Gustafson
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 34
Occupation: Co-founder of brewery and former lecturer at Cal State San Bernardino
Campaign website: www.coreyforsandiego.com

Back to top

52

51st Congressional District

In inland San Diego County, encompasses El Cajon and parts of La Mesa and San Diego.
Candidate: Sara Jacobs*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 33
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: www.sarajacobsforca.com

Candidate: Stan Caplan
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 73
Occupation: Small-business owner
Campaign website: www.caplanforcongress.com

53

52nd Congressional District

This southern San Diego County district includes Chula Vista, Imperial Beach and part of San Diego.

Candidate: Juan Vargas*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 61
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.votevargas.com

Candidate: Tyler Geffeney
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 48
Occupation: Mortgage broker and pastor
Campaign website: tyler4congress.com

Times researchers Cary Schneider and Scott Wilson contributed to this story.

