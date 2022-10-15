All the congressional midterm races in California. Find yours here

Campaign season is in full-swing, with ballots due Nov. 8. This year, California voters could play a key role in determining the balance of power in the House of Representatives.

Do you know what congressional district you live in? Or who’s competing to represent your voice in the U.S. House of Representatives?

After the redistricting that follows the U.S. Census every 10 years, California lost a congressional seat and many of the districts have changed. You can find yours here.

Below is a guide listing all 52 congressional races in California, with links to candidates’ campaign websites. Incumbents are noted with an *.

