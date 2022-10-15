All the congressional midterm races in California. Find yours here

1
Campaign season is in full-swing, with ballots due Nov. 8. This year, California voters could play a key role in determining the balance of power in the House of Representatives.
Do you know what congressional district you live in? Or who’s competing to represent your voice in the U.S. House of Representatives?
After the redistricting that follows the U.S. Census every 10 years, California lost a congressional seat and many of the districts have changed. You can find yours here.
Below is a guide listing all 52 congressional races in California, with links to candidates’ campaign websites. Incumbents are noted with an *.
1st Congressional District
Encompasses the northeastern corner of the state and multiple counties; includes Chico, Redding and Mount Shasta.
Candidate: Doug LaMalfa*
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 62
Occupation: Congressman and owner of family farming business
Campaign website: www.douglamalfa.com
Candidate: Max Steiner
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 36
Occupation: Army veteran, PhD candidate, and analyst at the Rand Corp., a nonprofit global policy think tank.
Campaign website: www.maxsteinerforcongress.com
2nd Congressional District
Stretches from the Marin Headlands to the Oregon border, includes Ukiah, and parts of Petaluma and Santa Rosa.
Candidate: Jared Huffman*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 58
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.jaredhuffman.com
Candidate: Doug Brower
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 53
Occupation: Reverend
Campaign website: 04861d0.wcomhost.com
California has a new congressional map after losing a seat due to relatively flat population growth. Use this interactive map to explore the state’s new political boundaries.
3nd Congressional District
Covers much of the Eastern Sierra from Death Valley National Park up past Mammoth Lakes and South Lake Tahoe and into Sacramento suburbs.
Candidate: Dr. Kermit Jones
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 46
Occupation: Family physician and Navy veteran
Campaign website: www.kermitjonesforcongress.com
Candidate: Kevin Kiley
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 37
Occupation: Assemblyman
Campaign website: www.electkevinkiley.com
In the November midterm election, California is one of the battlefields as Democrats and Republicans fight to control the House.
4th Congressional District
Includes all of Napa and Lake and parts of Solano, Sonoma and Yolo
counties.
Candidate: Mike Thompson*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 71
Occupation: Congressman and small-vineyard owner
Campaign website: www.mikethompsonforcongress.com
Candidate: Matt Brock
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 34
Occupation: Operations and maintenance supervisor for Contra Costa Water District
Campaign website: www.brock4congress.com
5th Congressional District
Includes much of Yosemite and Kings Canyon national parks as well as Placerville and parts of Fresno and Modesto.
Candidate: Tom McClintock*
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 66
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.tommcclintock.com
Candidate: Mike Barkley
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 76
Occupation: Activist
Campaign website: www.mjbarkl.com
6th Congressional District
Contains a portion of Sacramento County, including Citrus Heights and part of the city of Sacramento.
Candidate: Ami Bera*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 57
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.beraforcongress.com
Candidate: Tamika Hamilton
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 38
Occupation: Reservist stationed out of Travis Air Force Base
Campaign website: www.votetamika.org
7th Congressional District
Includes portions of Sacramento, Solano and Yolo counties.
Candidate: Doris Matsui*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 78
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: www.matsuiforcongress.com
Candidate: Max Semenenko
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 40
Occupation: Construction company owner
Campaign website: www.max.vote
What do you need to know about the District 5 race? What about the attorney general and governor races in the 2022 California midterm election? Find out more information with these voting guides for local and California races and state propositions.
8th Congressional District
Encompasses parts of Contra Costa and Solano counties east of San Pablo and San Francisco bays.
Candidate: John Garamendi*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 77
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.garamendi.org
Candidate: Rudy Recile
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 54
Occupation: Web design business owner; retired Army major
Campaign website: www.rudyforuscongress.com
9th Congressional District
Spreads outward from Stockton and includes Manteca and Lodi.
Candidate: Josh Harder*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 36
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.harderforcongress.com
Candidate: Tom Patti
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 58
Occupation: San Joaquin County supervisor; owner of construction crane company
Campaign website: www.tompattiforcongress.com
What day is the midterm election? Here’s how to register to vote and how to cast a ballot in the election in California.
10th Congressional District
Includes parts of Contra Costa and Alameda counties, such as Walnut Creek and Oakley.
Candidate: Mark DeSaulnier*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 70
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.desaulnierforcongress.com
Candidate: Michael Ernest Kerr
Party Registration: Green Party
Age: 73
Occupation: Social justice advocate
Campaign website: www.kerr2020.com
11th Congressional District
Includes much of the city and county of San Francisco.
Candidate: Nancy Pelosi*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 82
Occupation: Speaker of U.S. House of Representatives
Campaign website: www.pelosiforcongress.org
Candidate: John Dennis
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 59
Occupation: CEO of Foundation Real Estate; San Francisco GOP chairman
Campaign website: www.johndennisforcongress.com
12th Congressional District
Includes Oakland and Berkeley and part of San Leandro.
Candidate: Barbara Lee*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 76
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: barbaraleeforcongress.org
Candidate: Stephen Slauson
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 82
Occupation: Electrical engineer
Campaign website: None found
13th Congressional District
This section of the San Joaquin Valley includes Merced, Madera and Los Banos and parts of Modesto.
Candidate: Adam Gray
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 45
Occupation: Assemblyman
Campaign website: www.adamgrayforcongress.com
Candidate: John Duarte
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 56
Occupation: Owns Duarte Nursery
Campaign website: www.johnduarteforcongress.com
On the issues: John Duarte and Adam Gray on abortion, inflation and Central Valley water wars
Here are U.S. House candidates Democrat Adam Gray’s and Republican John Duarte’s stances on abortion, the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, inflation, other issues.
15
14th Congressional District
Stretches from the East Bay and includes the cities of Hayward and Livermore.
Candidate: Eric Swalwell*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 41
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: ericswalwell.com
Candidate: Alison Hayden
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 63
Occupation: Special education teacher
Campaign website: alison4congress.com
15th Congressional District
Covers parts of San Francisco and San Mateo counties, including Daly City, San Mateo and Redwood City.
Candidate: David Canepa
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 47
Occupation: San Mateo County supervisor
Campaign website: davidcanepa.com
Candidate: Kevin Mullin
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 52
Occupation: Assemblyman
Campaign website: www.kevinmullinforcongress.com
16th Congressional District
Covers parts of San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, including Pacifica, Palo Alto and parts of Menlo Park and San Jose.
Candidate: Anna Eshoo*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 79
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: annaeshoo4congress.com
Candidate: Rishi Kumar
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 55
Occupation: Saratoga Councilman and Silicon Valley tech executive
Campaign website: rishikumar.com
17th Congressional District
Covers parts of Alameda and Santa Clara counties, including Cupertino, Santa Clara and part of Fremont.
Candidate: Ro Khanna
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 46
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.rokhanna.com
Candidate: Ritesh Tandon
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 50
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Campaign website: www.tandonforcongress.com
18th Congressional District
Includes San Benito County and parts of Santa Clara, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties.
Candidate: Zoe Lofgren*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 74
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: zoelofgren.com
Candidate: Peter Hernandez
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 48
Occupation: Small-business owner and San Benito County supervisor
Campaign website: hernandezforcongress.com
19th Congressional District
Includes Paso Robles and snakes up the coast to Big Sur, Monterey, Santa Cruz and part of San Jose.
Candidate: Jimmy Panetta*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 53
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.jimmypanetta.com
Candidate: Jeff Gorman
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 54
Occupation: Small-business owner
Campaign website: gormanforcongress.com
20th Congressional District
Includes parts of Fresno, Kern, Kings, and Tulare counties.
Candidate: Kevin McCarthy*
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 57
Occupation: Minority leader in U.S. House of Representatives
Campaign website: mccarthyforcongress.com
Candidate: Marisa Wood
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 61
Occupation: English teacher
Campaign website: marisawoodforcongress.com
House Minority Leader McCarthy sees a chance to ride his warm relationship with Trump into the House majority and a job he’s wanted for years — speaker.
21st Congressional District
Covers parts of Fresno and Tulare counties, including portions of Visalia and Fresno.
Candidate: Jim Costa*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 70
Occupation: Congressman and farmer
Campaign website: www.jimcosta.com
Candidate: Michael Maher
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 39
Occupation: President of private air charter company; Navy veteran
Campaign website: www.michaelmaher.com
22nd Congressional District
This swath of the Central Valley includes sections of Kern, Kings, and Tulare counties.
Candidate: David Valadao*
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 45
Occupation: Congressman and farmer
Campaign website: valadaoforcongress.com
Candidate: Rudy Salas
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 45
Occupation: Assemblyman
Campaign website: www.rudysalas.com
In the two months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, Republican candidates have been noticeably quiet on the abortion issue.
23rd Congressional District
Includes Barstow, Big Bear Lake, Twentynine Palms and Victorville.
Candidate: Jay Obernolte*
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 52
Occupation: Congressman and president of video game company
Campaign website: electjay.com
Candidate: Derek Marshall
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 39
Occupation: Community organizer
Campaign website: derekmarshallca.com
24th Congressional District
Includes Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Solvang.
Candidate: Salud Carbajal*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 57
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: saludcarbajal.com
Candidate: Brad Allen
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 68
Occupation: Pediatric heart surgeon
Campaign website: www.drbradallen.com
25th Congressional District
Covers Imperial County and parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties; includes Indio, Calexio, Banning and the Salton Sea.
Candidate: Raul Ruiz*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 50
Occupation: Congressman and emergency physician
Campaign website: drraulruiz.com
Candidate: Brian Hawkins
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 44
Occupation: Pastor and San Jacinto City Council member
Campaign website: www.realpastorbrian.com
26th Congressional District
Covers parts of Ventura and L.A. counties; includes Calabasas, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley and Oxnard.
Candidate: Julia Brownley*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 70
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: www.juliabrownley.com
Candidate: Matt Jacobs
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 38
Occupation: Former federal prosecutor
Campaign website: mattjacobsforcongress.com
27th Congressional District
This northern Los Angeles County district includes Lancaster, Palmdale and Santa Clarita.
Candidate: Mike Garcia*
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 46
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.electmikegarcia.com
Candidate: Christy Smith
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 53
Occupation: Former state Assembly member
Campaign website: www.christyforcongress.org
California voters see Jan. 6 as a subplot compared with issues such as abortion and the economy ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
California congressman becomes latest Republican to invoke Nazis to defend Trump, bash Biden
Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Santa Clarita) said the Justice Department was acting “more like a Third Reich” after FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.
28th Congressional District
Made up largely of a portion of Los Angeles County and reaching into San Bernardino County, includes Alhambra, Arcadia, La Cañada, San Gabriel, Claremont and part of Pasadena.
Candidate: Judy Chu*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 69
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: www.judychu.org
Candidate: Wes Hallman
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 56
Occupation: Retired Air Force colonel and former executive for the nonprofit National Defense Industrial Assn.
Campaign website: www.weshallmanforcongress.org
29th Congressional District
Includes parts of the San Fernando Valley, including the city of San Fernando as well as North Hollywood, Van Nuys and Sylmar.
Candidate: Tony Cárdenas*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 59
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.tonycardenasforcongress.com
Candidate: Angélica María Dueñas
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 38
Occupation: Human resource manager and community organizer
Campaign website: www.angelica4congress.com
30th Congressional District
Includes Burbank, West Hollywood and Glendale and parts of L.A. and Pasadena.
Candidate: Adam Schiff*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 62
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.adamschiff.com
Candidate: G. “Maebe A. Girl” Pudlo
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 36
Occupation: Silver Lake neighborhood council member
Campaign website: maebeagirlforcongress.org
31st Congressional District
Includes South El Monte, Covina and San Dimas and parts of Monrovia and the City of Industry.
Candidate: Grace Napolitano*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 85
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: www.napolitanoforcongress.com
Candidate: Daniel Bocic Martinez
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 38
Occupation: Attorney and entrepreneur
Campaign website: danmartinez4congress.com
32nd Congressional District
Covers portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, including Malibu, Encino and Northridge.
Candidate: Brad Sherman*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 67
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: bradsherman.com
Candidate: Lucie Lapointe Volotzky
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 67
Occupation: Co-owner of Blissful Sleep
Campaign website: voteforlucy.com
33rd Congressional District
Includes part of San Bernardino County, including Rialto and portions of Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands and San Bernardino.
Candidate: Pete Aguilar*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 43
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: peteaguilar.com
Candidate: John Mark Porter
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 47
Occupation: Disaster response coordinator
Campaign website: www.markporter2022.com
34th Congressional District
This district includes parts of downtown L.A. stretching into Eagle Rock and Highland Park.
Candidate: Jimmy Gomez*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 47
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: jimmygomezforcongress.com
Candidate: David Kim
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 38
Occupation: Immigration attorney and member of MacArthur Park Neighborhood Council
Campaign website: davidkim2020.com
35th Congressional District
Made up mostly of San Bernardino County and part of L.A. and Riverside counties, including Chino and Ontario and portions of Pomona and Fontana.
Candidate: Norma Torres*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 57
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: www.normatorres.com
Candidate: Mike Cargile
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 58
Occupation: businessman and independent filmmaker
Campaign website: www.cargileforcongress.com
California’s Norma Torres fled Guatemala at 5. Now the only Congress member from Central America says the immigration debate is ‘very, very personal.’
36th Congressional District
Groups together several communities in Los Angeles County, spanning Beverly Hills and and Santa Monica through coastal areas down to the Rancho Palos Verdes.
Candidate: Ted Lieu*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 53
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.tedlieu.com
Candidate: Joe E. Collins III
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 36
Occupation: Navy veteran, business owner
Campaign website: joeecollins3.com
37th Congressional District
In L.A. County, includes Leimert Park, Crenshaw and South L.A. as well as part of Culver City.
Candidate: Sydney Kamlager
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 50
Occupation: California state senator
Campaign website: sydneykamlager.com
Candidate: Jan Perry
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 67
Occupation: Former L.A. City Council member and interim executive director of Shelter Partnerships.
Campaign website: janperry.com
California primary: Democrats Robert Garcia of Long Beach, Sydney Kamlager of Los Angeles and Asif Mahmood of Tustin clinch spots in the November congressional election.
38th Congressional District
Covers some Los Angeles County cities such as Whittier and Norwalk and into Orange County, including La La Habra.
Candidate: Linda Sánchez*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 53
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: voteforlinda.com
Candidate: Eric Ching
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 55
Occupation: Walnut City Councilman and entrepreneur
Campaign website: ericchingforcongress.com
39th Congressional District
This Riverside County district includes Moreno Valley and Perris and part of Riverside.
Candidate: Mark Takano*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 61
Occupation: Congressman and former high school teacher
Campaign website: www.marktakano.com
Candidate: Aja Smith
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 44
Occupation: Civilian information technology specialist at March Air Reserve Base
Campaign website: www.ajasmithforcongress.com
40th Congressional District
Mostly inland in Orange County, stretching into parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties; includes Tustin and Mission Viejo and parts of Anaheim and Yorba Linda.
Candidate: Young Kim*
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 59
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: youngkimforcongress.com
Candidate: Asif Mahmood
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 61
Occupation: Pulmonologist
Campaign website: drasifmahmood.com
California primary: Democrats Robert Garcia of Long Beach, Sydney Kamlager of Los Angeles and Asif Mahmood of Tustin clinch spots in the November congressional election.
41st Congressional District
This Riverside County district includes Palm Springs, Lake Elsinore and parts of Corona and Riverside.
Candidate: Ken Calvert*
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 69
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: calvertforcongress.com
Candidate: Will Rollins
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 38
Occupation: Former federal prosecutor
Campaign website: willrollinsforcongress.com
‘A real twist’: GOP congressman with anti-LGBTQ past tries to win over gay Palm Springs voters
Rep. Ken Calvert, who has opposed gay rights and once attacked an opponent for being gay, is facing a challenge from a gay Democrat in a newly competitive district.
42nd Congressional District
Includes Commerce and part of Downey and Long Beach as well as Santa Catalina Island.
Candidate: Robert Garcia
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 44
Occupation: Long Beach mayor
Campaign website: www.robertgarcia.com/
Candidate: John Briscoe
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 69
Occupation: Ocean View School District trustee
Campaign website: www.johnbriscoe.us
43rd Congressional District
Includes Compton, Inglewood, Gardena, parts of Torrance, as well as LAX.
Candidate: Maxine Waters*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 84
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: maxinewatersforcongress.com
Candidate: Omar Navarro
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 33
Occupation: Business owner
Campaign website: omarnavarro.com
44th Congressional District
This section of Los Angeles County includes South Gate, Carson and part of Long Beach.
Candidate: Nanette Barragan*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 46
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: barraganforcongress.com
Candidate: Paul Irving Jones
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 72
Occupation: Minister and Marine Corps veteran
Campaign website: www.pauljonesforcongress2022.com
45th Congressional District
Encompasses parts of Orange and L.A. counties, including Artesia, Buena Park, Cerritos and Westminster and parts of Brea and Fullterton.
Candidate: Michelle Steel*
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 67
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: michellesteelca.com
Candidate: Jay Chen
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 44
Occupation: Officer in Navy reserve; Mt. San Antonio College trustee
Campaign website: chenforcongress.com
GOP Rep. Michelle Steel’s campaign doctored images to make Democratic rival Jay Chen appear to be a communist sympathizer.
46th Congressional District
Covers a section of Orange County that includes Santa Ana and parts of Anaheim and Fullerton.
Candidate: Lou Correa*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 64
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.loucorrea.com
Candidate: Christopher Gonzales
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 58
Occupation: Attorney
Campaign website: gonzalesforcongress.com
47th Congressional District
This chunk of Orange County includes Huntington Beach and Irvine and part of Laguna Beach.
Candidate: Katie Porter*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 48
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: katieporter.com
Candidate: Scott Baugh
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 60
Occupation: Former assemblyman and chair of Orange County Republican Party
Campaign website: baughforcongress.com
48th Congressional District
This district covers parts of San Diego and Riverside counties, including the cities of Temecula, Santee and Murrieta and a stretch of the U.S-Mexico border.
Candidate: Darrell Issa*
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 68
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: darrellissa.com
Candidate: Stephen Houlahan
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 49
Occupation: Registered nurse; former Santee City Council member and vice mayor
Campaign website: electhoulahan.com
49th Congressional District
Encompasses a stretch of coastal Orange and San Diego counties, including Dana Point, Carlsbad and Del Mar.
Candidate: Mike Levin*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 43
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.mikelevin.org
Candidate: Brian Maryott
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 59
Occupation: Businessman; former San Juan Capistrano councilman and mayor
Campaign website: maryottforcongress.com
In a new heavily Democratic and Latino California district, Republican John Briscoe clinched second in the primary to face Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia.
Here are Democratic Rep. Mike Levin’s and Republican challenger Brian Maryott’s stances on abortion, the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, inflation and other issues.
Gas prices worry voters in this coastal California House district, home to many commuters. It’s part of a debate over climate change and energy policy.
50th Congressional District
In San Diego County, including San Marcos and part of San Diego.
Candidate: Scott Peters*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 64
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: scottpeters.com
Candidate: Corey Gustafson
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 34
Occupation: Co-founder of brewery and former lecturer at Cal State San Bernardino
Campaign website: www.coreyforsandiego.com
51st Congressional District
In inland San Diego County, encompasses El Cajon and parts of La Mesa and San Diego.
Candidate: Sara Jacobs*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 33
Occupation: Congresswoman
Campaign website: www.sarajacobsforca.com
Candidate: Stan Caplan
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 73
Occupation: Small-business owner
Campaign website: www.caplanforcongress.com
52nd Congressional District
This southern San Diego County district includes Chula Vista, Imperial Beach and part of San Diego.
Candidate: Juan Vargas*
Party Registration: Democrat
Age: 61
Occupation: Congressman
Campaign website: www.votevargas.com
Candidate: Tyler Geffeney
Party Registration: Republican
Age: 48
Occupation: Mortgage broker and pastor
Campaign website: tyler4congress.com
Times researchers Cary Schneider and Scott Wilson contributed to this story.
