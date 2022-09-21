Democrats are on defense as Republicans try to wrest control of the House in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. California, despite its deep-blue tilt, offers chances for both parties to flip seats.

Going into this election year, California was home to two of the nation’s most vulnerable GOP incumbents; redistricting made their districts even less favorable. Two popular Democrats were drawn into extremely tight districts, making them vulnerable if a red wave materializes.

Depending on how close the battle for the House becomes, the outcomes of those hotly contested races could determine control of Congress; at a minimum, they will influence the margin of power. Both parties are pouring tens of millions of dollars, staff and other resources into winning these contests.

Advertisement

Nationwide, Republicans need to pick up a net of just five seats to flip control of the House.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report, which has tracked House and Senate races for decades, rates three California races as toss-ups and highlights seven others that are expected to draw significant money and attention. This article uses the Cook ratings. Already, some $74 million has been booked for fall TV and radio advertising in those 10 races.

The party that holds the White House typically loses seats in midterm elections. Until recently, analysts predicted the Democrats would face even bigger losses than normal because of President Biden’s low approval ratings, economic uncertainty and global challenges such as Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Politics California has new congressional districts. Find yours here California has a new congressional map after losing a seat due to relatively flat population growth. Use this interactive map to explore the state’s new political boundaries.

But the picture looks different now, largely because of the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade — the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion across the nation. That decision has changed the calculus and shows signs of galvanizing young and minority voters who tend to support Democrats but typically don’t vote in large numbers in nonpresidential elections. It could also sway college-educated suburban women, whose votes have been critical in recent campaigns, including in key Orange County swing districts.

Advertisement

Republicans in tight races are keeping relatively quiet about abortion issues, but Democrats are trying to keep them at the front of voters’ minds and are expected to spend heavily in the fall to do so. A ballot measure to amend the California Constitution to further enshrine abortion rights is also likely to keep voters in the state focused on the issue, as could some Republicans’ promises to push a federal ban.

Republicans are also having a difficult time keeping voters focused on Biden when former President Trump continues to make news with the court fights over the FBI search at his Florida resort and residence, which led to the seizure of numerous classified documents. In addition, the hearings of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol are scheduled to resume in the weeks leading up to the election.

This election takes place after the once-every-decade redrawing of congressional district lines following the U.S. census — by an independent commission, in California’s case. Despite losing a seat for the first time in its history because its population didn’t grow as fast as other states’, California’s 52-member delegation will still be the nation’s largest.

Many of the districts have been renumbered after the redrawing of maps. The party registration and demographic data in this story are for the new districts. Here are the top races to watch: