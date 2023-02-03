Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, Feb. 3, 2023
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all six pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- Motorist suspected of killing Laguna Beach doctor in Dana Point arrested
- OCTA shuts down restrooms at Newport station, blames vandalism
- Second suspect in deadly Huntington Beach shooting arrested in Arizona
- Additional traffic calming measure coming to Laguna Beach’s Bluebird Canyon Drive
A2
A3
- Bowers Museum is the sweet spot for the International Chocolate Festival
- No Square Theatre’s ‘Trashy Love’ offers a Valentine’s venue for the jilted, skeptical
A6
