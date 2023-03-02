Unidentified body discovered near mouth of Santa Ana River

First responders were called to a scene near the mouth of the Santa Ana River Thursday, where the body of an unidentified individual was discovered shortly before 2 p.m.

Newport Beach police spokesman Sgt. Shawn Dugan confirmed officers were on scene and waiting for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, as the mouth of the river, situated in between the city limits of Newport Beach and Huntington Beach technically falls into the county’s jurisdiction.

“Our officers are on scene and waiting for the sheriff’s department to arrive to discuss with them the next steps for what they’re going to do as far as an investigation goes,” Dugan said shortly before 3:45 p.m.

Sgt. Mike Woodroof, a spokesman with the sheriff’s department also confirmed discovery of the body but had no details on the gender of the decedent, whether the individual may have been homeless or if foul play may have played a role in the incident.

Woodroof said the department’s Behavioral Health Bureau — a division whose members are responsible for assisting unhoused individuals and those in need of mental health services — was en route to the scene.

The bureau also provides security for 380 miles of flood control channels in Orange County, including the Santa Ana River.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

