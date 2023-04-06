BYO Basket: Free Easter egg hunts springing up in coastal O. C. Saturday

Mayor Noah Blom challenged kids during the eighth annual Mayor’s Egg Race, held April 1 at Newport Beach Civic Center. Similar events are planned throughout the area this weekend.

Kids and adults wearing pink and white bunny ears balanced brightly painted eggs on wooden spoons while hurrying across the Newport Beach Civic Center’s lawn during the Mayor’s eighth annual Easter Egg Race on April 1.

The event was one of the first to kick off spring festivities locally. Thousands of eggs will be hidden at churches, parks and businesses across Orange County, and it’ll be up to the community’s young basket-toting sleuths to track them all down this weekend.

Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa’s Parks and Community Services Department is adding a nautical twist on the season with their pirate-themed Springfest this year at Lion’s Park, 1845 Park Ave., on Saturday. Free egg hunts for children between the ages of 2 and 10 will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., along with face painting, games and other forms of entertainment.

Fountain Valley

More Easter egg hunts, along with photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, crafts and carnival games, will be set up at the Fountain Valley Sports Park, 16400 Brookhurst St. Attractions will be held between 8 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and kids will have to remember to bring their own baskets to haul their oblong prizes home.

Huntington Beach

One of Saturday’s largest events will be hosted by the city of Huntington Beach and the Kiwanis Club at the Huntington Sports Complex, 18100 Goldenwest St. They’ve been prepping for months and expect to host well over 10,000 people at their Easter Hunt & Family Fun Day.

“It’s our biggest event of the year,” Kiwanis Club of Huntington Beach President Dr. Van Vu said. “So, it’s kind of like year-round planning, and ... we’ve been working at it very hard since January.”

The event has grown from their first, roughly 45-minute long gathering some 20 years ago into what is now an all-day festival. Kids around 10-years-old and younger will be able to participate in egg hunts scheduled between 9 a.m. and 1:40 p.m.

A round specifically for children with disabilities will take place at 9 a.m. And this year, the event will feature its first hunt for the visually impaired at 11:20 a.m., with special noise-making eggs.

Bands will be performing throughout the day. Food and carnival games will also be available at a nominal fee to attendees.

One popular attraction at the Huntington Beach event is the public official dunk tank, Vu said. Some of those who have signed up to get their feet, and potentially more, wet are Mayor Tony Strickland and Mayor Pro Tem Gracey Van Der Mark.