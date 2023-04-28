Boats set sail from Balboa Pier to Ensenada for 75th annual race

“It’s OK” skippered by Thomas Purcell, left, and “Westerly” skippered by Dave Moore, right, come perilously close to each other at the start of the Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race on Friday.

Under variable wind conditions, about 140 boats set off from Balboa Pier on Friday morning with sights set ahead for Ensenada. It’s the 75th race since the event started in 1948.

The race is hosted by the Newport Ocean Sailing Assn. This year, the association reported 140 entries between two tracts offered: the 125-mile trip between the pier and Ensenada, and the 90-mile sprint to San Diego around the Coronado Islands. Both races are expected to end Sunday.

The crew from “Tui” skippered by Brian Boyle, waves to the press boat during the start of the Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race on Friday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

The Dana Point course that in previous years was on the schedule was excluded from this year’s run.

In the titular Newport to Ensenada race, as of Friday evening the Peligroso, helmed by Doug Baker, held the lead overall and was followed by the Badpak, whose skipper is Tom Holthus. Both are competing in the same boat division.

The Artemis, whose skipper is Raymond Paul, was in third in the same division as the Peligroso and Badpak.

As for the San Diego sprint, it was being led Friday by the Cipango, Chronic and Miramar. Their skippers are Shawn Bennett, Lonnie Jarvis and Paul Scripps, respectively.

Interested readers can check where the boats are at yb.tl/New2En23.