Jimmy Pham announces new campaign for state Assembly

Jimmy Pham suspended his campaign for a seat in CA-45 in favor of running as the sole Democratic candidate in State Assembly District 70.

Jimmy Pham announced his candidacy for the race in State Assembly District 70 on Friday, one week after suspending his campaign for a seat to represent CA-45 in Congress.

“Too many Californians face financial hardship, a burden exacerbated by career politicians in Sacramento,” Pham said in a statement announcing his new campaign. “My family and I are deeply rooted in this community and I believe it’s time for fresh leadership that puts working families first, tackles our affordability crisis head on and ensures current and future generations find reasons to stay in Orange County.

“I’m running for state Assembly to take my record of service to the people of the state of California and to build strong bonds for a prosperous future.”

District 70 includes Fountain Valley, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Los Alamitos, Midway City, Rossmoor, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton and Westminster and is currently represented by state Assemblyman Tri Ta.

Pham is, as of Friday, the only Democratic candidate in the running for the Assembly district. Ta is expected to run for reelection.

Four other Democratic candidates are running in the CA-45 race to unseat Rep. Michelle Steel with the race’s most recent addition, Derek Tran, announcing his bid earlier this month.

In his statement suspending his congressional campaign last week, Pham said, “I have made the decision to end my campaign for California’s 45th Congressional District, effective immediately. While I appreciate the support I have received throughout this race from the community I love and the place where I call home, my heart lies in other service to move our communities forward with common sense ideals and a willingness to get things done.”

Pham is an immigration attorney and in 2022 ran a failed bid for a seat on the Westminster City Council. He is the vice chair of the city’s traffic commission.