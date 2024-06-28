Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, June 28, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- Newport-Mesa Unified advised to hold off on seeking bond in November
- Humor keeps this Newport Beach artist prolific 40 years after a debilitating stroke
- Fourth of July bike cruise in Huntington Beach, which returns Saturday, keeps growing
- Miles Patricola announces candidacy for Newport Beach District 7
A3
