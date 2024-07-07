Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, July 6, 2024
A1
- Patriotic Old Glory Parade of boats brings red, white and blue to Newport Harbor
- Crowds mark America’s birthday as Huntington Beach hosts its 120th annual Fourth of July parade
- Suspect named in Fourth of July stabbing that left 2 dead near Huntington Beach home
- 3 suspects face capital murder charge in fatal Fashion Island armed robbery attempt
- Huntington Beach woman selected as Dole Caregiver Fellow
A2
- Nevada resident arrested in connection with stabbing near Newport Pier
- Man charged with fatal collision in Newport Beach that killed cyclist 2 years ago
- Laguna Beach enters new fiscal year with $147-million budget
A3
- The Crowd: Angelitos de Oro meet for luncheon in support of local Big Brothers Big Sisters organization
