Suspect in fatal stabbings just walked up to Huntington Beach revelers and began attacking, officials allege

Beach chairs, a cooler, and tables rest at the corner of 16th Street and Pecan Avenue, where prosecutors say a random fatal stabbing that killed two men and injured three others took place in Huntington Beach on the night of July 4. The revelers were watching fireworks being set off at the corner when the attack occurred.

A group of people assembled on the corner of Pecan Avenue and 16th Street in Huntington Beach shortly after 11 p.m. on July 4 were watching fireworks when a man approached and began stabbing at them with a knife, according to new details of the crime released Tuesday by the Orange County district attorney’s office.

Huntington Beach residents William Thomas Collins, 47, and Eric Clayton Hodges, 42, lost their lives in the attack, which also injured two 35-year-old men and the 68-year-old father of one of them, according to prosecutors.

Logan Christopher Kelley, 26, of Redondo Beach, is in custody at the Central Justice Center on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and battery on a peace officer or emergency personnel. Kelley was originally reported by investigators to be a Huntington Beach resident because that was the city of residence listed on his driver’s license.

Kelley faces additional special circumstance charges for having perpetuated multiple murders and an additional sentencing enhancement for personally using a deadly weapon. Court records indicate Kelley also faces possible enhancements for attempted premeditated murder. He could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

Kelley was arraigned Tuesday. He is next expected to appear in court on July 30.

Prosecutors believe Kelley had no prior relationship with the group before the attack, which they allege was induced by hallucinogenic drugs.

Collins had been stabbed in the neck and lungs; Hodges was stabbed in the heart. Several people, including a 16-year-old boy, helped detain Kelley until police arrived on the scene at around 11:15 p.m.

Kelley allegedly spat on a Huntington Beach police officer and used a racial slur as he was being arrested.

One of Kelley’s alleged murder victims, Hodges, was set to be married this September, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser. Instead, services will be held for him next week.