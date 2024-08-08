Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Vert ramp rucks among festivities at U.S. Open of Surfing
- Huntington Beach City Council majority calls for creation of a ‘Parents’ Right to Know’ ordinance
- Costa Mesa’s thin blue line thickens, as officials approve police staffing, pay hikes
- Community connects with public safety teams through National Night Out
- Pool friends make a big splash at Newport-Mesa Family YMCA’s Mermaid-a-Thon
Inside
