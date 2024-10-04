Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, Oct. 4, 2024
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Pacific Airshow set to zoom back into Huntington Beach, where reactions are mixed
- Fountain Valley City Council reverses course, declines to give itself a raise
- Costa Mesa is one wing beat away from legalizing home beekeeping with new law
- Over 1.8 million vote-by-mail ballots ship out across Orange County Monday
- South Coast Rep opens musical comedy ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ in time for the spooky season
Inside
