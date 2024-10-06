Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024
The Daily Pilot's e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday's newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Sunday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Environmentally friendly Fall Faire & Pumpkin Patch sprouts in Newport Beach
- Boys & Girls Club faced political attacks in south O.C. over its diversity stance
- O.C. sports broadcaster Kent French hangs up the mike to travel the globe with family
Inside
- New law closes campaign finance loophole exploited by convicted ex-Anaheim mayor
- Uninspired by drone show, Laguna Beach to bring back fireworks next July 4
- 8 days, 112 movies: Newport Beach Film Festival is poised to celebrate 25 years
- Logan Barrio remembered by artists, archivists and longtime residents
- Apodaca: With its extreme need for energy, AI presents strong environmental challenges
- Mailbag: Photo op masked the real issue of poverty in Oak View
- Casa Romantica marks a new recovery milestone after crushing landslide
