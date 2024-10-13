Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, Oct. 11, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Community service spreads across town for Love Laguna Beach
- NMUSD candidates discuss parental rights, academics and safety at PTA forum
- New $150K Cybertruck to support Irvine Police’s D.A.R.E. outreach meets mixed reactions
- OC Pride parade, fest blaze brightly at county fairgrounds
- Huntington Beach rescue crew extricates motorist from Talbert Marsh after crash
Inside
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
