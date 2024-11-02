Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024
The Daily Pilot's e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday's newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Sunday's coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Exhibit celebrates a late Orange County activist and artist’s revival
- OCTA to offer free bus rides countywide on Election Day
- First public meeting on the future of Randall Preserve draws packed house of curious community members
Inside
- Rancho Santa Margarita mayor accepts plea deal in false affidavit election case
- Santa Ana punts question of admonishing a councilman until after election
- Laguna artist realizes public art wish with marine life mural
- Origin stories: Artists examine and protect their past at OCCCA
- Mailbag: Happy to vote from afar and to prove his identity
- A Word, Please: In a nod to English, the ‘idiot’s apostrophe’ gets sanctioned in Germany
- Farm-to-School summit at Ecology Center hosts community hungry for change
- Lady Luck: Ina Garten discusses her memoir at Segerstrom Hall
