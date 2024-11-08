Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, Nov. 8, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Children with special needs ‘walk on water’ during surf therapy event at Blackies
- Returns for Costa Mesa City Council races favor mayor’s reelection, new candidates
- Incumbents Ted Bui, Glenn Grandis in line to remain on Fountain Valley City Council
- Laguna Beach accepts Rivian donation of electric vehicles for marine safety operations
- Newport Harbor flag football enjoys setting precedent at CIF luncheon
Inside
