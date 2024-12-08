Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024
Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Saturday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- A day of gardening at Castaways Park aids hummingbirds, butterflies and other pollinators
- Costa Mesa notches win in sober living home battle, as 9th Circuit rejects Ohio House
- South L.A. man arrested in connection with armed robberies including at South Coast Plaza
- Costa Mesa council certifies election results, swears in 2 incumbents, 2 newcomers
- Light a Light of Love returns to Huntington Beach
Inside
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.