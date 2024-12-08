Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024
The Daily Pilot's e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday's newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Sunday's coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Flamingos, fire-breathing palm trees and more light up 116th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade
- O.C. Supervisors order external audit of county contracts following bribery case
- Book your next big adventure through Travel OCC, a travel agency run by students
- Merry and bright: Hilbert Museum opens Christmas card designs by Ralph Hulett
Inside
- Little Surf Co. Institute takes school to the shore in Huntington Beach
- Illumination Foundation, CalOptima Health partner to open care center for unhoused children
- La Habra passes on approving a rental inspection pilot program — again
- Apodaca: Let’s call a truce this holiday season
- A Word, Please: Take this quiz before you invite the Mancinis for wassail
- Mailbag: Readers respond to H.B.’s new 7-0 leadership
- ‘Scary and fright’: A haunted car wash takes a creepy Christmas turn
- Sommelier turns up the heat at wine bar and wood-fired pizza shop in Orange
- Night of 1,000 Lights poised to celebrate its 10th anniversary at Sherman Library & Gardens
