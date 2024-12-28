Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024
Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Saturday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- State taps builder for 15-acre ER operations center at Costa Mesa’s Fairview hospital site
- Nudist, podiatrist, mechanic, principal among guests for Orange County radio station’s 28-hour New Year’s show
- Daily Pilot Boys’ Water Polo Dream Team: Jackson Harlan helped Corona del Mar exceed expectations
- Daily Pilot Girls’ Volleyball Dream Team: Huntington Beach could leave it to ‘Liv’
Inside
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.