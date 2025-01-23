Man charged with carjacking a Huntington Beach police squad car early Tuesday

Police attempted to pull Lilton Dooley over for a traffic violation just before midnight on Monday, but he kept driving, said Jessica Cuchilla of the Huntington Beach Police Department. The carjacking occurred early Tuesday, during the attempt to arrest him.

A 56-year-old man was charged Thursday with carjacking a Huntington Beach police car and leading officers on a chase.

Lilton Bernardt Dooley was charged with a count of carjacking, five counts of assault with a weapon on a peace officer, a count of leading police on a chase and a count of resisting arrest, all felonies.

At some point early Tuesday, he is accused of ditching the car and trying to run away. When officers caught up to him again, he allegedly managed to steal a squad car and lead police on a chase to Lakewood, where he was arrested, Cuchilla said.

It was unclear how those events unfolded.

Dooley has a prior conviction of attempted robbery on Dec. 2, 1992, out of Los Angeles County, and a conviction for criminal threats May 14, 2014, out of L.A. County, according to court records.