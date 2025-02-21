Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, Feb. 21, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Camp for autistic youth at OCC’s Waterfront Campus in Newport Beach fills kids’ sails with confidence, camaraderie
- Laguna Beach begins work on Bluebird Canyon fuel modification zone
- Second arrest made in series of local commercial burglaries
- Costa Mesa’s Measure K promised a public process for rezoning. Will it deliver?
Inside
Sports
