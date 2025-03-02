Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, March 2, 2025
The Daily Pilot's e-newspaper includes all pages of Sunday's newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Sunday's coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- New documentary explores Orange County’s ascendence to surfing, skateboarding epicenter
- Parents, teachers rally to stop proposed cuts, layoff at OCC Children’s Center
- O.C. high school culinary students heat up the competition at ProStart Cup 2025
Inside
- Buena Park partners with South Korean company to promote taekwondo
- Chapman students lock up some Little Free Libraries as segue to larger discussion on censorship and diversity
- Two Santa Ana progressives make bids for the 68th Assembly District
- Garden Grove Unified preps take-home meal kits for Muslim students during Ramadan
- Onco-Ballet is on pointe with inaugural teacher training in Laguna Hills
Forum
- Blackened dreams: recalling the Pacific Beach Club a century after the African American resort in O.C. burned
- Apodaca: Trump administration move could affect research at UC Irvine and elsewhere
- A Word, Please: White House makes unprecedented move to stifle the press
- Mailbag: Policy questions arise as homeless disappear in Fountain Valley
