Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, April 12, 2025
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Saturday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Hilberts honored with legacy bronze bust unveiled at the art museum that carries their name
- Man convicted of killing, decapitating and burying woman in Huntington Beach given 30 years to life
- Costa Mesa earmarked a slice of cannabis tax revenue for the arts. Where is it going?
- Vox Kitchen shakes up South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa
Inside
