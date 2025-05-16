Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, May 16, 2025
- Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Ocean View School District trustees pass resolution supporting library measures
- Fountain Valley police release video of officer fatally shooting a suspect near middle school
- O.C. fairgrounds’ the Ranch opens gates to public in debut during Discovery Day
- Keck Medicine of USC opens new cancer treatment and imaging clinic in Newport Beach
Inside
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.