Commencement 2019: Edison High School graduation

Edison High School in Huntington Beach said goodbye to its Class of 2019 during a ceremony Thursday at LeBard Stadium at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa.
This year’s class has 518 graduating seniors.
The Daily Pilot is publishing photos online and in print of the commencement ceremonies for public high schools in Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Laguna Beach and Newport Beach.
Marina High School also held its graduation Thursday. Fountain Valley, Ocean View and Huntington Beach high schools had their commencement ceremonies Wednesday.
Laguna Beach High School and high schools in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District will hold their graduations June 20, except for Early College High, which had its ceremony May 30.