Commencement 2019: Marina High School graduation

Huntington Beach’s Marina High School bid farewell to its Class of 2019 during a ceremony Thursday on campus.
This year’s class has about 625 graduating seniors.
The Daily Pilot is publishing photos online and in print of the commencement ceremonies for public high schools in Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Laguna Beach and Newport Beach.
Edison High School also held its graduation Thursday. Fountain Valley, Ocean View and Huntington Beach high schools had their commencement ceremonies Wednesday.
Laguna Beach High School and high schools in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District will hold their graduations June 20, except for Early College High, which had its ceremony May 30.