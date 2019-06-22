O.C. Supervisors to resume conversation on John Wayne Airport general aviation

Potential changes to general aviation infrastructure at John Wayne Airport are coming back to the Orange County Board of Supervisors for review Tuesday.
The conversation and possible vote picks up from the supervisors’ lengthy May 7 meeting, which the board adjourned after appearing to lean toward a compromise that would expand business jet services while limiting overall private jet activity and preserving storage capacity for smaller planes.
The compromise, suggested during the meeting by Supervisor Andrew Do, would allow for a general aviation terminal while capping the number of private planes based at the airport at 65 business jets and 374 light planes, primarily single-engine aircraft. The compromise also would keep the number of support operators the same and increase hangar space for light GA.
The general aviation project has drawn criticism from neighbors in Newport Beach and Costa Mesa and from private pilots countywide, with concerns ranging from noise and pollution to single-engine planes losing storage space to expanded business jet amenities.
Orange County officials have delayed votes on the general aviation matter several times in the last two months. The county’s Board of Supervisors had most recently been scheduled to resume discussions on May 21.
Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Orange County Hall of Administration, 333 W. Santa Ana Blvd. in Santa Ana. The airport item is listed 45th out of 68 agenda items.