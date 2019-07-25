Coroner IDs two people killed in H.B. traffic collision

Authorities have identifiedtwo people who were killed Monday night in a two-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach.

Kenneth Walsh, 29, of Chino Hills died of blunt force injuries to his headand his passenger, 33-year-old Miriam Rodriguez of Huntington Beach, died of vehicular blunt force trauma, according to the Orange County coroner’s office.

The crash occurred just before 9:30 p.m. after a 2012 Volkswagen Passat collided with a red 2007 Honda Fit in the area of Beach Boulevard and Taylor Drive, police said.

The Passat sustained major front-end damage in the crash while the Fit, driven by Walsh, had significant damage to its passenger side, according to authorities.

Walsh and Rodriguez both died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Volkswagen, a 25-year-old Huntington Beach man, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. He and his passengers — two Huntington Beach women, ages 18 and 22 — suffered moderate injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, but drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the collision, police said.