Coroner IDs two people killed in H.B. traffic collision

The two people killed late Monday night in a two-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach have been identified, according to authorities.
By Julia Sclafani
July 25, 2019
5:43 PM
Authorities have identifiedtwo people who were killed Monday night in a two-vehicle crash in Huntington Beach.

Kenneth Walsh, 29, of Chino Hills died of blunt force injuries to his headand his passenger, 33-year-old Miriam Rodriguez of Huntington Beach, died of vehicular blunt force trauma, according to the Orange County coroner’s office.

The crash occurred just before 9:30 p.m. after a 2012 Volkswagen Passat collided with a red 2007 Honda Fit in the area of Beach Boulevard and Taylor Drive, police said.

The Passat sustained major front-end damage in the crash while the Fit, driven by Walsh, had significant damage to its passenger side, according to authorities.

Walsh and Rodriguez both died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Volkswagen, a 25-year-old Huntington Beach man, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. He and his passengers — two Huntington Beach women, ages 18 and 22 — suffered moderate injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, but drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the collision, police said.

Julia Sclafani
Julia Sclafani covers cops and courts for the Daily Pilot. A native of Orange County, she joined the Pilot in September 2018 after earning a master’s degree from the City University of New York’s Graduate School of Journalism.
