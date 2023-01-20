80-year-old driver of Toyota struck by Porsche while pulling out of driveway dies in Huntington Beach

The 80-year-old driver of a Toyota Corolla died after his car was struck by a Porsche Panamera as he was pulling out of his driveway in Huntington Beach Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Beach Boulevard near Knoxville Avenue at about 9 a.m., Huntington Beach police said in a news release. The driver of the Toyota died at the scene.

The man behind the wheel of the Porsche was described as a 28-year-old Newport Beach resident who waited for officers to arrive at the crash site. Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved, and no arrests were announced in connection with the collision.

Anyone with information that might be relevant to the crash should contact Huntington Beach Police Investigator J. Rounds at (714) 536-5666.

