Advertisement
News

80-year-old driver of Toyota struck by Porsche while pulling out of driveway dies in Huntington Beach

The Huntington Beach Police Department headquarters.
(Raul Roa)
By Eric LicasStaff Writer 
Share

The 80-year-old driver of a Toyota Corolla died after his car was struck by a Porsche Panamera as he was pulling out of his driveway in Huntington Beach Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Beach Boulevard near Knoxville Avenue at about 9 a.m., Huntington Beach police said in a news release. The driver of the Toyota died at the scene.

The man behind the wheel of the Porsche was described as a 28-year-old Newport Beach resident who waited for officers to arrive at the crash site. Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved, and no arrests were announced in connection with the collision.

Anyone with information that might be relevant to the crash should contact Huntington Beach Police Investigator J. Rounds at (714) 536-5666.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

NewsHuntington Beach
Eric Licas

Eric Licas is a crime and public safety reporter for the Daily Pilot. He previously spent four years as a staff writer with the Orange County Register and the Southern California News Group. He has been on the ground to cover active wildfires, civil unrest and mass shootings. He was born in the Philippines, raised in the San Fernando Valley and is a Cal State Northridge alumnus. His inspirations include his parents, Diane Arbus, Kurt Vonnegut, Ronnie James Dio, Randy “The Macho Man” Savage, John Waters, and his orange tabby cat named Critter.

More on this Subject

Advertisement