Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all four pages of Wednesday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Wednesday’s ncoverage includes these stories:
A1
- Thousands hit pavement in Huntington Beach for Surf City Marathon
- Defense claims man accused of firing at federal agents in Costa Mesa standoff is delusional
- Stretch of Beach Boulevard designated as the Officer Nicholas Vella Memorial Highway
- Slow your roll — Costa Mesa lowers speed limit in 17 places thanks to change in state law
A2
- John Wayne Grit Series hopes to raise more than $234,000 as running event returns to Newport Coast
- Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles in Laguna Beach
A4
