Investigation continues after 3 found unconscious in vehicle in downtown Huntington Beach
Three people were hospitalized after they were found unconscious inside a vehicle in a downtown Huntington Beach parking structure, authorities said Monday.
The Huntington Beach Fire Department was called to the parking structure at 200 Main St. at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, said city spokeswoman Jennifer Carey.
Paramedics aided the unconscious and took them to a hospital for further treatment, Carey said.
An investigation was underway to determine why they lost consciousness, she said.
Their ages and genders were not available.
