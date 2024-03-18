Advertisement
Investigation continues after 3 found unconscious in vehicle in downtown Huntington Beach

Main Street in downtown Huntington Beach.
Paramedics called to Main Street in downtown Huntington Beach Sunday night found three unconscious people in a vehicle that was in a parking structure.
(Don Leach / Staff Photographer)
By City News Service
Three people were hospitalized after they were found unconscious inside a vehicle in a downtown Huntington Beach parking structure, authorities said Monday.

The Huntington Beach Fire Department was called to the parking structure at 200 Main St. at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, said city spokeswoman Jennifer Carey.

Paramedics aided the unconscious and took them to a hospital for further treatment, Carey said.

An investigation was underway to determine why they lost consciousness, she said.

Their ages and genders were not available.

