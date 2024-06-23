Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Sunday, June 23, 2024
- South Coast Repertory returns to Mission San Juan Capistrano for a final summer
- O.C. Ed Board taps longtime charter school leader Stefan Bean as new superintendent
- Santa Ana Library closed for $34 million in upgrades
- San Clemente approves $2M North Beach emergency project to replace sand lost to erosion
- Waymakers Huntington Beach Youth Shelter seeks ‘Change for Change’
- A Word, Please: ‘Like’ can mean ‘such as,’ but why use either?
- Mailbag: Council chaos a reflection of Surf City divisiveness
