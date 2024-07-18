Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, July 18, 2024
Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
A1
- In a race for all ages, Commodores Club presents its 88th annual Flight of Newport
- Newport Beach City Council overrides airport commission again, green-lights apartment complex near JWA
- Huntington Beach continues examining short-term rentals
- Huntington Beach police shoot, injure a man outside gas station Tuesday night
- Costa Mesa Pony Baseball 13U All-Stars advance to World Series
A2
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.