Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024
Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Thursday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Thursday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Big Corona beach awash in sand, water and creativity during annual sandcastle contest
- Corona del Mar High School football player who sustained brain injury awarded $31M
- In latest back-and-forth over CA gun show ban, operators petition U.S. Supreme Court
- New ordinance requires Newport Beach businesses to accept cash for purchases of up to $5,000
- Huntington Beach city attorney says state can ‘pound sand’ over latest laws
Inside
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.