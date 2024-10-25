Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, Oct. 25, 2024
Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Laguna to sell land once intended for fire station for $3.55 million
- Life after paralysis: Newport Beach fundraiser supports rehab for spinal injury survivors
- Obituary: Longtime Daily Pilot sports writer, editor Roger Carlson dies at 88
- Nicole Vogt, Miss Huntington Beach for 2025, feels welcomed
Inside
- Pedestrian dies after crash with motorist on Costa Mesa’s Newport Boulevard
- Coffee shop with a lot of buzz expands further in Orange County
- Newport Harbor girls’ volleyball wins playoff opener behind service-line success
- Marina girls’ volleyball sweeps Beckman in CIF Division 3 opener
- Edison girls’ flag football edges Thousand Oaks in first-ever playoff game
- Newport Harbor boys’ water polo wins North vs. South Challenge, caps undefeated regular season
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.