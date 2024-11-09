Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- California state auditor sues Huntington Beach over not complying with Pacific Airshow settlement audit
- Costa Mesa considers buying lot near Shalimar Park for more west-side open space
- Laguna Beach, Fuji Five Lakes make mutual admiration official
- Coast Film & Music Festival invites community to connect with nature and each other in Laguna Beach
Inside
