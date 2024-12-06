Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Friday, Dec. 6, 2024
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Friday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Friday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front Page
- Huntington Beach’s Sugar the Surfing Dog enters Surfers’ Hall of Fame
- State continues challenge to Huntington Beach’s voter ID law, push for resolution ahead of 2026 election
- Suspect in Fountain Valley arson, fatal crash could face murder for exchange student’s death
- Fountain Valley City Council selects Ted Bui as mayor
- Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour celebrates 26 years
Inside
